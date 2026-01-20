Crafted by famed mixologist Agostino "Ago" Perrone — who was named the International Best Bartender of the Year at the 2010 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards and the "European Mixologist of the Year" in 2017 — the Connaught Martini is the bar's signature drink, and Tucci's favorite. "[Agostino's] martini is stellar," the actor told Food & Wine. "They make it seem so simple, but it's not that simple at all." Tucci filmed a hands-on tutorial of Perrone teaching him how to make the cocktail, which showcases the complexity of the mixology process.

Elegantly presented in the bar's signature black martini trolley, the Connaught Martini is carefully crafted with vermouth, gin, and aromatic bitters that are personally chosen to fit each guest's taste. According to what the assistant director of mixology Giorgio Bargiani shared with Food & Wine, one of the keys to making the Connaught Martini is that the bitters are poured directly into the cocktail glass, rather than the mixing glass, allowing them to interact more naturally with the cocktail without breaking its structure.

In addition to its award-winning martini, The Connaught Bar has an aesthetically pleasing appeal, outfitted with stylish silver and gray decor and art deco ceilings. In a city that's known for its vibrant refuges like Rick Steves' favorite pub, the Anglesea Arms, The Connaught is a Tucci-approved martini bar. "I love going to the Connaught Bar," Tucci told Food & Wine. "Perrone and the whole team make the experience so incredible and sophisticated."