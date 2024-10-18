Discover Rick Steves' Favorite Pub Scene In All Of London At This Vibrant Refuge
London's finest public houses are sanctuaries of real ale and good conversations held in wood-clad institutions steeped in history and character. Commercial European lagers have been dominant fixtures of British pubs since the late 20th century, but if you want the real London pub experience, try a pint of real ale — a term for cask-conditioned British beer that includes milds, bitters, pales, porters, and stouts.
For a pint of real ale in the proverbial London pub, travel expert Rick Steves heads to the Anglesea Arms in South Kensington, an affluent area of the capital a short taxi ride south from Little Venice, one of London's most relaxing and picturesque locales. Steves has recommended the Anglesea to his audience for years, praising its lived-in atmosphere, lively crowd, and quality traditional food.
But while London's pubs may seem thriving at a glance, especially when office workers pile into their locals after work, that's not accurate in this day and age. In fact, the actual numbers make for sobering reading. In 2023, there were 3,535 pubs in the English capital, about 1,300 fewer than the 4,835 drinking establishments Londoners had to choose from in 2001. So, if you pop into the Anglesea Arms or any other London pub, make sure you get a few rounds in!
The proverbial London boozer
According to Rick Steves, the Anglesea Arms is everything a British pub should be. Namely, the Anglesea encapsulates the community spirit of the British pub; this is a place for everyone from all walks of life, just as pubs were during the Victorian period, albeit with large wooden dividers known as "snob screens" that separated and protected the wealthier patrons from the other frightful, rougher customers.
There is no such division today. Surrounded by the Anglesea's charming flower boxes and musty paintings, Steves observed a quirky balance of "old-timers, beautiful people [and] dogs wearing Union Jack vests." He also complimented the pub's quality food and reasonable prices. In 2019 and 2020, years after Steves first sang its praises, the Angelsea Arms was awarded an AA Rosette for culinary excellence. The prices are higher than when Steves visited in 2012, but this reflects the Anglesea's increasing gastropub offerings, which include dry aged steak, cider-battered fish and chips, whole baked sole, and beef wellington.
Aside from the Anglesea being just a few Underground stops from Dalloway Terrace, one of the most romantic spots in the city, the pub is also near Victoria Station, which has a direct service to St. Pancras International station, the launch point for one of the best border-busting day trips in all of Europe.