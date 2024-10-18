Discover Rick Steves' Favorite Pub Scene In All Of London At This Vibrant Refuge

London's finest public houses are sanctuaries of real ale and good conversations held in wood-clad institutions steeped in history and character. Commercial European lagers have been dominant fixtures of British pubs since the late 20th century, but if you want the real London pub experience, try a pint of real ale — a term for cask-conditioned British beer that includes milds, bitters, pales, porters, and stouts.

For a pint of real ale in the proverbial London pub, travel expert Rick Steves heads to the Anglesea Arms in South Kensington, an affluent area of the capital a short taxi ride south from Little Venice, one of London's most relaxing and picturesque locales. Steves has recommended the Anglesea to his audience for years, praising its lived-in atmosphere, lively crowd, and quality traditional food.

But while London's pubs may seem thriving at a glance, especially when office workers pile into their locals after work, that's not accurate in this day and age. In fact, the actual numbers make for sobering reading. In 2023, there were 3,535 pubs in the English capital, about 1,300 fewer than the 4,835 drinking establishments Londoners had to choose from in 2001. So, if you pop into the Anglesea Arms or any other London pub, make sure you get a few rounds in!

