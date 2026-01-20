Halfway Between Los Angeles And Bakersfield Is A Scenic Lake With Stunning Mountain Views And Camping

California's sunny coast tops many itineraries, and for good reason. But don't be afraid to venture inland, where many watering holes stretch out with sandy beaches and lofty mountain views of their own. Case in point: Pyramid Lake. You'll find this big bowl of water on the outskirts of Los Angeles County. The scenic reservoir sits right in between the cities of Los Angeles and Bakersfield, just up the I-5 from California's dazzling Castaic Lake.

Pyramid Lake, which is not to be confused with Nevada's hidden desert lake for world-class fishing of the same name, is pretty easy on the eyes. Rugged ridges trace the mountainous banks, in an area between the Angeles and Los Padres National Forests. Fashioned along the winding waters of Piru Creek in the early 1970s, the man-made loch is a popular spot for boating, paddling, and other watersports.

The lake itself covers just over 1,300 acres, with miles of shoreline to explore. More adventuring can be done in the surrounding recreation area, which offers campgrounds, picnic areas, and hiking trails. Just be sure to get there early if you want to partake in day-use activities, because the Pyramid Lake Recreation Area is only generally open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. You'll also have to pay $15 per vehicle to enter, at the time of writing, with extra fees charged for watercraft, trailers, and RVs.