Halfway Between Los Angeles And Bakersfield Is A Scenic Lake With Stunning Mountain Views And Camping
California's sunny coast tops many itineraries, and for good reason. But don't be afraid to venture inland, where many watering holes stretch out with sandy beaches and lofty mountain views of their own. Case in point: Pyramid Lake. You'll find this big bowl of water on the outskirts of Los Angeles County. The scenic reservoir sits right in between the cities of Los Angeles and Bakersfield, just up the I-5 from California's dazzling Castaic Lake.
Pyramid Lake, which is not to be confused with Nevada's hidden desert lake for world-class fishing of the same name, is pretty easy on the eyes. Rugged ridges trace the mountainous banks, in an area between the Angeles and Los Padres National Forests. Fashioned along the winding waters of Piru Creek in the early 1970s, the man-made loch is a popular spot for boating, paddling, and other watersports.
The lake itself covers just over 1,300 acres, with miles of shoreline to explore. More adventuring can be done in the surrounding recreation area, which offers campgrounds, picnic areas, and hiking trails. Just be sure to get there early if you want to partake in day-use activities, because the Pyramid Lake Recreation Area is only generally open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. You'll also have to pay $15 per vehicle to enter, at the time of writing, with extra fees charged for watercraft, trailers, and RVs.
Outdoor fun abounds at Pyramid Lake
Situated about 30 minutes away from Santa Clarita, Pyramid Lake offers a quieter escape from the nearby big city trappings. Those keen on coursing the waters can take their boat out via the docks at the reservoir's main day-use area, Emigrant Landing. The hub sits on the northern end of the lake, right off Pyramid Lake Road. Several areas of the lake are accessible only by boat, such as the Tincup and Beartrap Picnic Sites, and boating permits are required. If you don't have a vessel, there are a variety of boat rentals available on-site. You can also rent nonmotorized watercraft, including canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards.
If you're not in the mood to get out on the lake, you can bask along the shore at the popular Vaquero Beach. The beach sits on the lake's eastern tip, near a picnic area and the Vista del Lago Visitor Center, which is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A stroll along the shoreline offers scenic views of the surrounding ridges and the distant Topatopa Mountains to the west. Most of the peaks in the range rise above 6,000 feet and make for quite the taxing climb. Experienced hikers can also tackle the nearby Slide Mountain Trail, another challenging trek that meanders up to an old fire lookout station.
Spend the night in the Pyramid Lake wilds
You can tuck into the California wilds overnight, so be sure to pack up all your best camping gear for a comfortable night outdoors. Several cozy camp spots lie just a stone's throw away from Pyramid Lake at the Los Alamos Campground. The camping hub is only a few minutes up the road from Emigrant Landing. Standard nightly rates range between $26 and $45, minus taxes and other fees, at the time of writing. "Very beautiful place!" a Google review reads. "Full cell service here, and the ranger station has amenities such as ice and wood. There isn't much shade so be mindful that during summer it gets very hot during the day."
The campground has nearly 100 tent and RV sites to rent, though there aren't any hookups available on site. There are, however, restrooms and a dump station, as well as picnic tables and fire rings at each campsite. It's important to note that, due to extreme wildfire risk, the Pyramid Lake Recreation Area has fire restrictions in place until January 30, 2026, meaning visitors are not permitted to have campfires, use camp stoves, or engage in any activity involving an open flame. Be sure to check the California Department of Water Resources' website for any additional updates while planning your trip. Don't forget to bring along some sunblock and a sturdy pair of shoes for exploring.