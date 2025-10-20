Nevada's 'Brilliant Blue Gem' Is A Lake Hidden In The Desert With World-Class Fishing And Proximity To Reno
Nevada isn't a state that's particularly associated with glistening bodies of pristine water. Indeed, the state is mostly desert, and, famously, cities such as Las Vegas are in a state of near-constant precarity when it comes to their water supply in the face of man-made climate change. However, there are in fact several bodies of water that regularly draw tourists from across the country. Serene Beaver Dam State Park is a lush, under-the-radar destination for fishing enthusiasts, while Fish Lake Valley is known for its hot springs, though, despite its name, fishing opportunities are restricted.
And for those willing to make an extra effort to ensure they enjoy a unique, world-class fishing experience, there is one spot less than an hour's drive from Reno — a walkable hub of food, art, and outdoor fun — that is unlike anywhere else in the state. Pyramid Lake is 35 miles northeast of the city and has been described as a "brilliant blue gem" by Tipsy for the Trip. Surrounded by the rolling mountainous landscapes of the Lake Range and Virginia Range, featuring picturesque formations such as the famous Stone Mother. It is in the middle of the Paiute tribal reservation, which means you'll need to complete a little additional admin to fish there. However, it is well worth it, as the lake is considered not just one of the best spots for fishing in Nevada, but also one of the most beautiful.
The incredible fish species of Nevada's Pyramid Lake
Pyramid Lake, Nevada, covers more than 125,000 acres and is teeming with some of the most exciting species fishing enthusiasts are likely to encounter in the whole of Nevada. Top of the list when it comes to potential catches is the Lahontan cutthroat trout, an olive and red monster that used to migrate back when the state was wetter between Pyramid Lake and Lake Tahoe. Pyramid Lake holds the record for the largest Lahontan cutthroat trout ever recorded, weighing in at an immense 41 pounds.
Pyramid Lake is one of only two locations on the planet — along with the nearby lower Truckee River — where you might catch the cui-ui fish, an ancient blue-gray sucker that was once an important source of food for the Paiute tribe. Today, the species is listed as endangered, and as with cutthroat trout, there are strict catch-and-release protocols in place to protect them. There are, however, plenty of fish present in the lake that fishers are welcome to take. Pyramid Lake is home to stocks of rainbow trout, while you may also encounter common species, including the Sacramento perch.
Visiting Pyramid Lake, Nevada, and where to stay
You will need to obtain a tribal permit to fish or even swim in the historic and protected Pyramid Lake. If you plan to use a boat — there are rentals available onsite, though private craft are also welcome — you will also require a boating license, as well as documentation from the state in which the boat is registered. However, no additional fishing license is required. Fishing is only allowed with barbless hooks and without the use of bait, and the use of stringers is restricted to one per person. Filleting fish is prohibited so that rangers can check the size of catches, and fishing is also restricted in some areas, including spawning areas. You can only fish from boats at a distance of more than 250 feet from shoreline fishers. Trout fishing season runs from the beginning of October to the end of June each year, while perch fishing is open all year round. You can fish from one hour before sunrise until an hour after sunset. Water sports such as jet skiing and wakeboarding are permitted.
Camping is available at Pyramid Lake, again after obtaining a permit, which is granted per vehicle. Other rustic options include Pyramid Lake Lodge, with units ideally located close to the water, while further afield resorts such as the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks offer well-priced, comfortable options within convenient driving distance of Pyramid Lake.