Nevada's 'Brilliant Blue Gem' Is A Lake Hidden In The Desert With World-Class Fishing And Proximity To Reno

Nevada isn't a state that's particularly associated with glistening bodies of pristine water. Indeed, the state is mostly desert, and, famously, cities such as Las Vegas are in a state of near-constant precarity when it comes to their water supply in the face of man-made climate change. However, there are in fact several bodies of water that regularly draw tourists from across the country. Serene Beaver Dam State Park is a lush, under-the-radar destination for fishing enthusiasts, while Fish Lake Valley is known for its hot springs, though, despite its name, fishing opportunities are restricted.

And for those willing to make an extra effort to ensure they enjoy a unique, world-class fishing experience, there is one spot less than an hour's drive from Reno — a walkable hub of food, art, and outdoor fun — that is unlike anywhere else in the state. Pyramid Lake is 35 miles northeast of the city and has been described as a "brilliant blue gem" by Tipsy for the Trip. Surrounded by the rolling mountainous landscapes of the Lake Range and Virginia Range, featuring picturesque formations such as the famous Stone Mother. It is in the middle of the Paiute tribal reservation, which means you'll need to complete a little additional admin to fish there. However, it is well worth it, as the lake is considered not just one of the best spots for fishing in Nevada, but also one of the most beautiful.