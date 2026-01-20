Nestled Between Salem And Manchester Is A Charming New England Haven With Festive Fairs And A Rail Trail

A fun, cozy weekend getaway in New England is a rite of passage for many avid travelers. And if you take a moment to consider the places that comprise the area, it's easy to see why. Salem is considered "The Gateway To New Hampshire," packed with artisanal allure, family fun, and rural charm. Manchester is equally as scenic, a New Hampshire lake gem with small-town character and historic trails. But while these better-known cities might already be on your bucket list, there's a charming haven nestled right between the two that promises classic New England beauty, along with festive fairs and a rail trail. The town of Windham is home to around 16,200 residents, with community-driven seasonal events, waterside parks, and abundant outdoor recreation opportunities.

If you're coming from Salem, Windham is located just 4 miles away, a mere 10-minute journey by car. From Manchester, you're looking at a 20-minute trip and a distance of around 18 miles. Those flying into the area can pass through Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT), also located 18 miles away. If you're struggling to find direct flights, don't worry. You've got two international airports at your disposal, both less than an hour's drive away: Boston Logan and Portsmouth. There are some public transportation lines that connect Windham to both these hubs, but the best way to get around is by car. Public transportation is limited and the area is pretty car-dependent — plus, driving gives you more freedom to explore the surrounding communities. For example, Derry is an underrated wine town full of charm located just 12 minutes away by car.