Yosemite's Famed Winter Firefall Is Free Without Reservations For The First Time In Years

Every year, come February, Yosemite National Park's iconic monolith, El Capitan, lights up orange in a unique phenomenon of reflected light that resembles a waterfall of fire cascading across its granite face. Officially known as "Horsetail Fall" and "Firefall" for short, it draws travelers from far and wide who hope to observe and photograph this fleeting event. For the first time in three years, travelers who aim to catch Yosemite's famous winter Firefall won't need a special reservation to enter the park.

The National Park Service has confirmed that Yosemite National Park is ending the seasonal February weekend reservation requirements that were introduced in 2023 to manage crowds flocking in to view the stunning natural phenomenon. According to the LA Times, park officials say the Firefall is expected to be visible between February 10 and February 26, depending on weather and water flow.

In recent years, thousands of visitors and photographers have flocked to Yosemite Valley on peak evenings, prompting the park to introduce parking limits and a reservation system for select weekends. This was because crowds gathered on riverbanks and trampled natural areas due to a lack of space, which exacerbated erosion and disturbed the terrain. However, officials will use "a bunch of boots on the ground" this year instead to manage car and foot traffic. With or without reservations, careful planning ahead will increase your chances of seeing this stunning sight in 2026.