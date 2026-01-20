Yosemite's Famed Winter Firefall Is Free Without Reservations For The First Time In Years
Every year, come February, Yosemite National Park's iconic monolith, El Capitan, lights up orange in a unique phenomenon of reflected light that resembles a waterfall of fire cascading across its granite face. Officially known as "Horsetail Fall" and "Firefall" for short, it draws travelers from far and wide who hope to observe and photograph this fleeting event. For the first time in three years, travelers who aim to catch Yosemite's famous winter Firefall won't need a special reservation to enter the park.
The National Park Service has confirmed that Yosemite National Park is ending the seasonal February weekend reservation requirements that were introduced in 2023 to manage crowds flocking in to view the stunning natural phenomenon. According to the LA Times, park officials say the Firefall is expected to be visible between February 10 and February 26, depending on weather and water flow.
In recent years, thousands of visitors and photographers have flocked to Yosemite Valley on peak evenings, prompting the park to introduce parking limits and a reservation system for select weekends. This was because crowds gathered on riverbanks and trampled natural areas due to a lack of space, which exacerbated erosion and disturbed the terrain. However, officials will use "a bunch of boots on the ground" this year instead to manage car and foot traffic. With or without reservations, careful planning ahead will increase your chances of seeing this stunning sight in 2026.
Planning a trip to see Yosemite's Firefall
While reservations are no longer required, Firefall viewing is still very much a plan-ahead experience. It's wise to expect crowds on clear evenings during the viewing window, especially around sunset. Officials say visitors should park at Yosemite Falls parking, which is about a 3-mile round-trip walk to the viewing area. If that lot is full, additional parking is available at Yosemite Village or Curry Village, with shuttles to cart you back and forth. Yosemite will also be closing one lane of Northside Drive to allow foot traffic between the viewing area and the parking lot. Those with disabilities can park at the El Capitan Picnic Area instead with documentation.
Officials will be managing car and foot traffic on the ground, which means that things could change depending on the turnout. Park rangers also urge visitors to protect the park by following Leave No Trace principles, staying on established trails, and using the provided toilets and trash receptacles at the El Capitan Picnic Area. As the walk is lengthy, be sure to wear warm clothes (layers are ideal), bring a headlamp or flashlight, and make sure you're in comfy shoes.
You may be wondering if battling big crowds to see Yosemite's fleeting Firefall is really worth the hassle — but visitor turnouts and the chance of seeing the Firefall vary widely, so the best bet is to plan ahead but stay flexible. Things on the ground may change depending on how officials adjust crowd management. Even if you miss the Firefall, there are plenty of other gorgeous sights to see in Yosemite. And if you're looking for somewhere to stay, a flurry of fun camping options has opened at Yosemite, including Firefall Ranch, named after the natural phenomenon.