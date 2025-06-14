A Flurry Of Fun, Updated Camping Options Have Opened At Yosemite From Hip Glampgrounds To Historic Lodges
Just in time for summer, Yosemite National Park's most popular season, a flurry of new campgrounds are open and ready to cater to travelers looking for a more luxe experience. Gone are the days of pitching a tent after a long day in the park, with furnished glamping sites, lodges, and campervans joining the fold. The park still has several traditional campsites in Yosemite Valley that are available for tent, hammock, and RV camping. But if you're looking to try something new, several options are available within easy reach of the park. While in the county, make the most of California's "Gateway to Yosemite" and stop in the town of the same name.
Yosemite is one of the most visited National Parks in the United States every year, reaching almost four million visitors in 2023. A trek to get in and out of, and it's impossible to experience this park in just one day. Yosemite National Park has five entrances around its nearly 750,000 acres. Fresno Yosemite International Airport is the closest spot to fly into, but it is still 64 miles away, so you'll need to plan transportation to get into the park. Once you make the journey, staying in a nearby campsite allows you easy and convenient access to everything the park has to offer.
Under Canvas Yosemite
If you're an active outdoorsman or you grew up camping, sleeping on the ground doesn't seem like such a big deal. But for a large chunk of the population, if you can sleep in a bed, there is no good reason to trade that experience for a sleeping bag. Glamping has changed rapidly in recent years, with experiences like sleeping in a family-friendly covered wagon now being options. In May, safari-inspired glamping company Under Canvas opened a Yosemite Location, a ten-minute drive from the park's west entrance.
Under Canvas already has sites outside of twelve other national parks, including other biggies like Arches, Grand Canyon, and Yellowstone. The company offers a few different configurations of glamping tents complete with beds, bathrooms, furniture, indoor heaters, and even small decks to enjoy the nearby views. Luxuries include organic toiletries and locally sourced produce served on-site. Under Canvas properties also have communal spaces with fire pits, BBQ grills with picnic tables, and camp-style activities like yoga and music for children and adults.
Firefall Ranch
In May of 2024, a similar setup opened nearby at Firefall Ranch. This glamping location is just outside of Yosemite's northwest gate and is named for the park's famous "firefall" that occurs every February, in which the water from Horsetail Falls appears vividly red. The ranch is settled on one of the original stagecoach routes that led into Yosemite National Park, many of which are now hiking trails.
These cottages and villas have luxurious furnishings, fireplaces, and private decks among other amenities you won't find in a tent. If you'd like a kitchenette and more space, three-bedroom villas are available. Unlike many campgrounds, Firefall Ranch also has three places to grab a bite on site, from fine dining to a quick spot to pick up a coffee or trail lunch in the morning. There's also a pool, steam room, sauna, and sensory room to add luxe serenity to your natural adventure. A similar site, Outbound, will open later this year.
Evergreen Lodge
If you're looking for an option with a bit more history, the Evergreen Lodge just added luxury tents to their property in April, adding to their existing landscape of cabins and cottages. The historic lodge in Hetch Hetchy Valley was built in the 1920s and has been on the land ever since, housing Yosemite visitors for over a century now. Before the site became a resort, the Lodge was multipurpose, serving as everything from a post office to a restaurant and a general store. Rumors even say the lodge was used for illegal gambling and moonshine production during prohibition.
Nowadays, you can roll up to the resort's very legal tavern, restaurant, or pool bar to get a drink. The size of the resort may not be ideal if you're looking for an isolated campground, but the amenities include a pool and jacuzzi, as well as plenty of activities like bocce ball, corn hole, and disc golf. There are even beer-tasting sessions for adults and nightly s'mores for the kids. Plus, guests have access to star guides and a Unistellar telescope for enhanced sky-gazing experiences.
Experience a taste of van life
One form of glamping that has skyrocketed in popularity is van life. Living and traveling full-time in a van or RV appears glamorous online, but travel vloggers often don't talk about the most dangerous aspects of doing so. If you've always wanted to give van life a try, some rentable options have opened around Yosemite where you can get the experience for a few nights without committing to the lifestyle. Vans can be driven into the park and set up at Yosemite's campgrounds or other camping properties nearby.
Starting this fall, you'll be able to rent a campervan as your place to rest from Moterra Campervans. One of seven hubs, their Northern California hub located in San Francisco, ten miles from the airport, is closest to Yosemite. Here, you can pick up a fully furnished van ready to drive through the state's national parks. One of the company's recommended trips is a 5 to 7-day rental, which gives enough time to drive through Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. Vans come equipped with bedding, cookware, a camp stove and fuel, cleaning supplies, camping chairs, blankets, and even bear spray.