One Of North America's Best Winter Escapes Is An Exhilarating Colorado Climbing Destination

While some travelers flock south for warm weather to escape the winter, others know that the icy side of winter brings its own unique catalogue of activities that keep the heart warm. Colorado takes the crown as the best state for a luxurious winter vacation, full of glamorous ski resorts, imposing slopes, and underrated mountain towns with Europe vibes. A more niche (but all the more thrilling) winter activity in Colorado is ice climbing. Colorado's Ouray Ice Park is a one-of-a-kind spot to do it — it was, when it opened in 1994, the first dedicated ice climbing park in the world, according to the Colorado Tourism Office. Utilizing the city water supply to create chasmic, vertical walls, the park boasts over 200 ice climbing routes today.

One of the qualities that makes Ouray Ice Park interesting is the way it integrates human-made ice walls into a natural gorge. The park uses leftover spring water from the city water supply, then funnels it through a system of pipes and shower heads to cascade over the faces of the Uncompahgre Gorge. The water freezes as it showers down, creating ice flows to climb on, some as high as 150 feet.

The Ouray Ice Park gets great feedback from visitors, too. It holds 4.8 stars on Tripadvisor, with one reviewer writing, "Best place in the west to climb ice. Where else can you find this much easily accessed ice?" Despite its scale and all the work that goes into making the ice climbing routes, the Ouray Ice Park is free to explore to the public.