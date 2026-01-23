The Quintessential, Local-Loved Pittsburgh Restaurant Guy Fieri Called 'The Bomb'
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — America's one-time steel capital — is filled with diverse neighborhoods formed from its multicultural history. And while Pittsburgh's "Little Italy" is a vibrant cultural hub known for good Italian eats, there's more for foodies to explore outside Bloomfield. Head over to the little neighborhood of Four Mile Run (aka "The Run") for a local favorite — Big Jim's — serving up Italian-American specialties like Veal Cutlet ala Parmigiana and a hoagie stuffed with homemade meatballs. The restaurant was featured on an episode of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," and according to Big Jim's, host Guy Fieri liked the food so much he called it "the bomb."
In the episode, we see Fieri taste test the restaurant's homemade marinara, meatballs, and veal Parmigiana, which he even holds up next to his head to show off its "ridiculous" size. And as he's interviewing patrons, it quickly becomes clear that this restaurant is a quintessential Pittsburgh spot that locals love. As Fieri explains, "This is one of those joints where the crowd knows the menu, inside and out." One diner even says she eats there at least four times a week.
But it's not just Italian-American specialties diners will find on the menu. In addition to calzones, pizza, and pasta, Big Jim's serves other Pittsburgh favorites like corned beef (roasted in-house) and turkey Reubens, salads topped with French fries, fried zucchini, and more. Discover the Burgh calls Big Jim's "a quintessential Pittsburgh bar and restaurant" for its "emphasis ... on huge portions of classic Italian and Pittsburgh food."
Why Pittsburgh locals love Big Jim's in The Run
In an interview, Fieri told TribLive, "Places like Big Jim's are what Pittsburgh is all about. They are about family and great food. They aren't fancy." Considering the restaurant has been family-run and serving locals in "The Run," a Pittsburgh sub-neighborhood, since 1977, it's not surprising it has become a local staple that many Pittsburghers have fond memories of and still enjoy to this day.
Aside from the food, locals love the hometown vibes that Big Jim's has preserved even after more than 40 years in business. On Reddit, commenters highlight its familiar atmosphere — as u/battlerats wrote, "Big Jim's in The Run is a movie. Last time I went so much old timey Pixburgh s*** was going dahn ... Place turns me into Werner Herzog every time." Another fan, u/West_Bookkeeper9431, summed it up: "Every time I've been there it exceeds my expectations. Big portions, good prices, and a real Pittsburgh feel. Five Stars."
"The Run" and Big Jim's are located within Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood, less than half an hour from Pittsburgh International Airport. After grabbing a bite at Big Jim's, visitors can check out other local landmarks like the historical churches of St. Rosalia and St. John Byzantine, or take in the views of Schenley Park. And if you're looking for fun non-club nighttime activities to do in the city, Big Jim's is just down the street from Escape Room Pittsburgh, which will test your group's teamwork and observational skills for $35 per person. Greenfield might be a small, residential neighborhood often overlooked in the Greater Pittsburgh scene, but what it lacks in touristy buzz it makes up for in spades with true "Yinzer" hospitality.