The Quintessential, Local-Loved Pittsburgh Restaurant Guy Fieri Called 'The Bomb'

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — America's one-time steel capital — is filled with diverse neighborhoods formed from its multicultural history. And while Pittsburgh's "Little Italy" is a vibrant cultural hub known for good Italian eats, there's more for foodies to explore outside Bloomfield. Head over to the little neighborhood of Four Mile Run (aka "The Run") for a local favorite — Big Jim's — serving up Italian-American specialties like Veal Cutlet ala Parmigiana and a hoagie stuffed with homemade meatballs. The restaurant was featured on an episode of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," and according to Big Jim's, host Guy Fieri liked the food so much he called it "the bomb."

In the episode, we see Fieri taste test the restaurant's homemade marinara, meatballs, and veal Parmigiana, which he even holds up next to his head to show off its "ridiculous" size. And as he's interviewing patrons, it quickly becomes clear that this restaurant is a quintessential Pittsburgh spot that locals love. As Fieri explains, "This is one of those joints where the crowd knows the menu, inside and out." One diner even says she eats there at least four times a week.

But it's not just Italian-American specialties diners will find on the menu. In addition to calzones, pizza, and pasta, Big Jim's serves other Pittsburgh favorites like corned beef (roasted in-house) and turkey Reubens, salads topped with French fries, fried zucchini, and more. Discover the Burgh calls Big Jim's "a quintessential Pittsburgh bar and restaurant" for its "emphasis ... on huge portions of classic Italian and Pittsburgh food."