5 Guilty-Pleasure Restaurants Where Sacramento's Farm-To-Fork Chefs Eat Off The Clock
When it comes to travel destinations in California, Sacramento may be one of its best-kept secrets. Not only is the Golden State's capital home to a vibrant riverfront district with vibrant dining and shopping, but foodies also know it as "America's farm-to-fork capital." Situated amidst some of the world's most productive agricultural land, the City of Trees serves up fresh local products and much more in its many restaurants, resulting in one of the nation's most exciting culinary scenes. Sacramento boasts a wealth of top-notch eateries, which also means there are plenty of chefs.
The food professionals in Sacramento have garnered some of the highest accolades in the business, ranging from James Beard Awards to Michelin Stars. These chefs are authorities on food, so the question is this: When they take a break from their dedicated, hard work in the kitchen, where do they eat?
The answers may surprise you. While you may think that the best chefs in Sacramento seek out sophisticated food on their days off, many gravitate towards comfort fare, too. From pork-belly-stuffed burritos to gut-busting burgers, pizza, grilled cheese sandwiches, and sauce-slathered chicken wings, the wizards of SacTown's food scene are not afraid to indulge their guilty pleasures when they feel the need to eat. Here are five local restaurants that scratch that itch.
Scott's Burger Shack
"I think Scott's Burger Shack on Franklin Boulevard has the best burgers in Sacramento, hands down," Chef Nick Deider III (owner of Milestone, Almighty Bistro, Chx Shop) told Sactown Magazine. "It's a shack, and there's usually people waiting outside for their burgers to come through that little window, and they cook everything from scratch."
Opened in 1982, this family-owned Sacramento institution serves a range of burgers, dogs, hot sandwiches, and down-home, deep-fried sides (think mozzarella sticks and onion rings). With menu items such as the Triple Fatboy Burger, chicken-fried steak sandwiches, chili-cheese dogs, and Philly cheesesteaks, Scott's serves up artery-clogging goodness that attracts devotees of belly bombs from Sacramento and beyond. It was also named one of Sacramento's top five burgers "that won't break the bank" by Good Day Sacramento.
Chef Deider concurred, describing his routine at Scott's Burger Shack in words that read like an ode. "I pull up on the picnic benches, get a set of fries, and just destroy a bunch of burgers. There's always good crust on the meat, the buns are good — and I usually get the big fat one with the double burger patty and the pastrami on top. If you've had a long morning, or if you've had a day, it's a love bomb."
Nixtaco
Helmed by husband-and-wife team Patricio Wise and Cinthia Martinez, Nixtaco does "comfort food designed to take you a bit out of your comfort zone." As the name suggests, the focus is on tacos, though they also feature other Mexican favorites, including burritos and pozole. Not only does this Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded eatery grind its own masa using heirloom corn, it also embraces Sacramento's farm-to-table philosophy and applies it to Mexico's most famous, humble snack. This makes it popular with local chefs.
"I always, always, always get the shrimp aguachile at Nixtaco in Roseville. I love seafood, and it's got that perfect blend of spice and salt," Chef Chris Barnum-Dann (owner of Michelin-starred Localis) told Sactown Magazine. "I like to try new things all the time, but when you can give me a place where I know that whatever I order, I'm going to like it, that's the place I'm going to often." In an interview with Style Magazine, Chef Karen Holmes (owner of Karen's Bakery) also vouched for Nixtaco, saying, "When I'm craving tacos (which is often), it's dinner at Nixtaco. I can make a meal out of their warm tortillas — they're so delicious ..."
While Nixtaco isn't exactly a hole-in-the-wall taqueria, it also satisfies guilty pleasures. The menu features creations overflowing with pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, and cheese, smothered in onions, chilis, cilantro, and homemade salsa. "I am a Roadkill Burrito guy," Chef Brad Cecchi (owner of Canon) told Sactown Magazine."That is the dish I order every time." Stuffed with grilled Oaxacan cheese, refried beans, and pork sauteed with tomato, onions, and chili peppers, you can understand why this decadent burrito is his favorite.
Wally's Pizza Bar
This family-owned and operated spot puts a gourmet spin on pizza, pasta, and wings — without getting too complicated. The menu features elevated pies such as smoky barbecue chicken and pear and gorgonzola, while also sticking to American classics including pepperoni, margherita, and Hawaiian. Their pastas range from spaghetti bolognese to Gouda mac and cheese with Canadian bacon, and you can also choose from an array of starters, including wings, calamari, and garlic cheesebread. On weekends, Wally's also serves takes on breakfast favorites such as country fried steak, Chuy's chorizo skillet, and chicken & waffles.
"Wally's is a 10 out of 10. We love this place for all gatherings. We usually order pizza and wings or salad. The garlic fries are to die for, and the Sunday breakfast is awesome," wrote one reviewer on Tripadvisor, while another raved, "Bro the pizza slapped so hard and SHEESH, don't get me started on the calamari ..."
However, it's not just regular customers who have good things to say about this family-friendly pizza joint and sports bar. Even some top chefs are impressed, including Scott Tomblin (chef at Smith Flat House), who told Style Magazine, "Chef Orlando Avalos does incredible things with pizza over at Wally's Pizza Bar in Cameron Park. I began my career as a pizza chef, and pizza is still very close to my heart. I admire his creativity and unique twist on classics like the margherita."
LBB GastroPub & Smokehouse
Featuring drafts on tap by craft beer producer Loomis Basin Brewing, this self-styled gastropub also offers an array of smoked meats, excellent sandwiches, and comfort food guaranteed to satisfy your need for cheesy, greasy goodness. "They have a dirty grilled cheese that is fire," Chef N'Gina Guyton (owner of the reopened institution Jim Denny's Diner) told Sactown Magazine. "It's got pulled pork and smoked white cheddar in it. It's gooey, salty, cheesy — a beautiful grilled cheese sandwich." Other menu items include meat samplers with a choice of pulled pork, brisket, tri-tip, bratwurst, ribs, or chicken; smokin' nachos; Cuban sandwiches; and St. Louis-style smoked ribs.
And it's not just chefs who hold their food in high esteem. "LBB Gastropub puts most other BBQ in the area to shame," wrote one user on Reddit, while another chimed in, "Second this! BBQ is my favorite food group, and LBB is amazing. Their brisket is incredible. Make sure you ask for some burnt ends."
However, it's not just the food that makes LBB a great place for a drink and a meal. It's also a spot that encourages its guests to sit back and enjoy their surroundings, as described further by N'Gina Guyton: "You're going to listen to some live music, drink some damn good beer, eat some great bites, and you're just going to relax. [Owners] Kenny and Linda do a good job of creating really comfortable spaces that feel like home."
Hawks Public House
Perhaps no other place kindles love in the hearts of off-the-clock Sacramento chefs more than Hawks Public House. While also advertised as a gastropub, don't let the somewhat bougie label fool you: Hawks is known for its delicious, sometimes decadent creations, as seen in dishes (their menu rotates) such as pork and rosemary ragu rigatoni, fried chicken sandwich, and their bacon and onion jam cheeseburger. They also have plenty of shared dishes filled with caloric overload, including gochujang chicken wings, duck liver mousse, and deviled eggs.
But what do chefs have to say? "I think Mike Fagnoni and Molly Hawks ([of] Hawks) are terrific ..." Chef Karen Holmes told Style Magazine. Chef Ernesto Delgado (owner of Mayahuel, La Cosecha, Mesa Mercado, and Sal's Tacos) said to Sactown Magazine, "I love going to Hawks because I'm just a sucker for that classic service style and hospitality," while Chef Nick Dieder III raved, "I've never been more impressed by a restaurant in our area. Ever. I always like the gnocchi. Somehow they take it to a different level ... And being an old French bistro guy, I used to eat pâté like nobody's business, and they make the best pâtés in Sacramento."
For more of what California's alluring capital has to offer, check out its revitalized warehouse district teeming with restaurants, galleries, and nightlife.