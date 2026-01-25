5 Guilty-Pleasure Restaurants Where Sacramento's Farm-To-Fork Chefs Eat Off The Clock

When it comes to travel destinations in California, Sacramento may be one of its best-kept secrets. Not only is the Golden State's capital home to a vibrant riverfront district with vibrant dining and shopping, but foodies also know it as "America's farm-to-fork capital." Situated amidst some of the world's most productive agricultural land, the City of Trees serves up fresh local products and much more in its many restaurants, resulting in one of the nation's most exciting culinary scenes. Sacramento boasts a wealth of top-notch eateries, which also means there are plenty of chefs.

The food professionals in Sacramento have garnered some of the highest accolades in the business, ranging from James Beard Awards to Michelin Stars. These chefs are authorities on food, so the question is this: When they take a break from their dedicated, hard work in the kitchen, where do they eat?

The answers may surprise you. While you may think that the best chefs in Sacramento seek out sophisticated food on their days off, many gravitate towards comfort fare, too. From pork-belly-stuffed burritos to gut-busting burgers, pizza, grilled cheese sandwiches, and sauce-slathered chicken wings, the wizards of SacTown's food scene are not afraid to indulge their guilty pleasures when they feel the need to eat. Here are five local restaurants that scratch that itch.