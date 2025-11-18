Sacramento's Riverfront District Dazzles With Vibrant Dining, Shops, And Architecture

California's capital city of Sacramento often gets overlooked in favor of nearby San Francisco, but it has much to offer as a tourism destination. Widely recognized as America's farm-to-fork capital due to its abundance of local produce, it also has a beautiful and historic riverfront that stretches along the Sacramento River beneath the iconic Tower Bridge. Residents voted for the bridge to be painted in dramatic metallic gold in 2002, so you won't struggle to find your way here.

As you walk along the cobblestone streets of Old Sacramento, you will catch many glimpses into Northern California's Gold Rush era, which began in the mid-1800s when pioneer and businessman Samuel Brannan announced the discovery of the precious metal in the American River. Recognizing its historical significance, the state designated the area as Old Sacramento State Historic Park in 1965. More than 50 historic buildings stand today, including the two-story B. F. Hastings Building painted in dusty rose, which for many years marked the western terminus for the Pony Express postal system.

Visitors can also explore the meticulous reconstruction of America's first transcontinental railroad and the California State Railroad Museum, which contains some beautifully restored locomotives and railroad cars. Even the newer buildings are designed to blend in with the historic architecture — think vintage facades with hand-painted lettering — preserving the area's old-world charm. From here, you can also admire the beautiful Sacramento River, lined with oak and sycamore trees. Sacramento is, after all, widely recognized as California's "City of Trees." Old Sacramento isn't just for show, as there are many independent shops to explore, as well as some excellent restaurants.