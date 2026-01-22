This Viral Carry-On Bag Isn't As Reliable As It Seems, According To Reddit

Few people enjoy dragging tons of luggage around the airport. Nowadays, traveling with less has become the smartest way to get around, not just by saving you money on checked baggage, but also by making it quicker to get in and out of the airport, leaving you with more time to enjoy your destination. Ultimately, it's safe to say you've won the efficiency game if you're already packing just one carry-on for a week-long vacation.

That said, finding the best carry-on suitcase is often a journey in and of itself. Lately, the Biaggi Runway Hardside Hybrid Carry On has gone viral as a potential contender. Its compact size and front-access sleeve are certainly appealing points, as the last thing you want is to empty your suitcase in the airplane aisle just to take out a couple of essentials mid-flight. However, despite its viral popularity, buyers have been leaving their honest reviews on Reddit — and they're not all that positive.

For starters, loose stitching is one minor defect that a couple of users on r/HerOneBag have brought to attention. "I had some stitching come loose, and the company replaced the whole bag," one commenter wrote. Similarly, another Redditor noted: "I bought 2. The stitching came loose on one on the first trip so they replaced it. My husband has been using his for a year and the top handle came unscrewed so they replaced that one." Based on these users' experiences, customer service appears responsive, which, for some, makes it a generally positive trade-off. Sifting through more reviews, however, the consensus seems to be that the cons outweigh the pros, namely due to awkward design and an inflated price.