This Viral Carry-On Bag Isn't As Reliable As It Seems, According To Reddit
Few people enjoy dragging tons of luggage around the airport. Nowadays, traveling with less has become the smartest way to get around, not just by saving you money on checked baggage, but also by making it quicker to get in and out of the airport, leaving you with more time to enjoy your destination. Ultimately, it's safe to say you've won the efficiency game if you're already packing just one carry-on for a week-long vacation.
That said, finding the best carry-on suitcase is often a journey in and of itself. Lately, the Biaggi Runway Hardside Hybrid Carry On has gone viral as a potential contender. Its compact size and front-access sleeve are certainly appealing points, as the last thing you want is to empty your suitcase in the airplane aisle just to take out a couple of essentials mid-flight. However, despite its viral popularity, buyers have been leaving their honest reviews on Reddit — and they're not all that positive.
For starters, loose stitching is one minor defect that a couple of users on r/HerOneBag have brought to attention. "I had some stitching come loose, and the company replaced the whole bag," one commenter wrote. Similarly, another Redditor noted: "I bought 2. The stitching came loose on one on the first trip so they replaced it. My husband has been using his for a year and the top handle came unscrewed so they replaced that one." Based on these users' experiences, customer service appears responsive, which, for some, makes it a generally positive trade-off. Sifting through more reviews, however, the consensus seems to be that the cons outweigh the pros, namely due to awkward design and an inflated price.
Where Biaggi's carry-on luggage falls short
Buyers also reported that some of the basic features didn't work as smoothly as advertised. One commenter (also on r/HerOneBag) took to Reddit to share their frustration: "The one thing that drives me nuts is the luggage pull handle that you can put other bags on." They continue to explain that it's difficult to place or remove any other items on top of the suitcase, leaving you with no choice but to carry your second bag on your shoulder. Another Redditor brought attention to the poor construction inside the suitcase: "If you don't balance the items in your bag perfectly (with their packing cubes) it's wonky and hard to manage when dragging on its wheels!"
The same user who commented on the handle also noted that the suitcase isn't hard-sided on all sides. "The front cover is not plastic, it's cloth so I don't love the idea of checking it. I'm pretty sure it would get marked up," they added. Nonetheless, this isn't necessarily a dealbreaker. In fact, travel pro Rick Steves typically recommends this exact type of carry-on when choosing the best luggage for an international trip because it offers more wiggle room. That said, he also notes that this tip applies only if you can find a high-quality soft case.
While a flimsy handle and a soft-sided sleeve are things you may be able to ignore if you only travel domestically, what really stood out in negative reviews is the inflated price of this particular Biaggi suitcase. At the time of writing, the Runway Hardside Hybrid Carry On is on sale for $169.99, down 51% from its usual $349.99 price tag. Another commenter shared: "The retail price is too high for what you get: The bag would have been more reasonable in the $100-$125 range."