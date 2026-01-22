Colorado's 'Anti-Club' Is A Quirky Denver Must-Visit With The Best Cocktail Bar In The State

Colorado might be known for the best skiing in the U.S., but beyond the slopes is a unique hospitality culture that has earned the state titles like America's craft beer capital. Denver, in particular, is sprinkled with funky, offbeat venues that don't follow the traditional nightlife playbook, and this is where Yacht Club shines. The brick and mortar thrives off its status as an "'anti-club club," stripping itself from the gimmicks of the velvet rope, bottle service, and pressure of a fancy dress code. Yacht Club keeps it simple yet elevated at the same time. It's a place where you can order a Miller High Life, select a glass from their extensive wine list, or opt for a craft cocktail, which helped land them on North America's 50 Best Bars list in 2023, just two years after the anti-club club first opened.

Chowhound deemed it the best cocktail bar in the state for its wide-ranging menu, featuring everything from casual beers to natural wines. It's not just food writers and industry professionals who are loving the bar; the public is all-in, with Reddit users saying the cocktails are "the best they've ever had." The intimate space has a dive-bar grit, with mismatched furniture, nautical details, and quirky decor to make customers feel right at home, which is exactly the owner's goal. After all, the Yacht Club is a place for inclusivity.