Colorado's 'Anti-Club' Is A Quirky Denver Must-Visit With The Best Cocktail Bar In The State
Colorado might be known for the best skiing in the U.S., but beyond the slopes is a unique hospitality culture that has earned the state titles like America's craft beer capital. Denver, in particular, is sprinkled with funky, offbeat venues that don't follow the traditional nightlife playbook, and this is where Yacht Club shines. The brick and mortar thrives off its status as an "'anti-club club," stripping itself from the gimmicks of the velvet rope, bottle service, and pressure of a fancy dress code. Yacht Club keeps it simple yet elevated at the same time. It's a place where you can order a Miller High Life, select a glass from their extensive wine list, or opt for a craft cocktail, which helped land them on North America's 50 Best Bars list in 2023, just two years after the anti-club club first opened.
Chowhound deemed it the best cocktail bar in the state for its wide-ranging menu, featuring everything from casual beers to natural wines. It's not just food writers and industry professionals who are loving the bar; the public is all-in, with Reddit users saying the cocktails are "the best they've ever had." The intimate space has a dive-bar grit, with mismatched furniture, nautical details, and quirky decor to make customers feel right at home, which is exactly the owner's goal. After all, the Yacht Club is a place for inclusivity.
Why Yacht Club's menu is above the rest
It's unusual to see an elevated dive bar listed as the best in the state. An upscale Michelin-starred lounge? Maybe. A rooftop with skyline views? Sure. But a dive bar? Unexpected, but this is part of the reason why Yacht Club works. Beneath its humble exterior is a curated cocktail menu that patrons obsess over, proving that you don't need crystal chandeliers or sweeping views to capture attention, just creativity and a space where people can let their hair down. Standout drinks include the frozen banana daiquiri, which is loved for its creamy texture and nuanced sweetness; the "Cuttin' Grass," a cocktail known for its uniquely earthy flavor; and a rotating cast of seasonal cocktails that often feature amaro and low-ABV spirits.
According to Google reviews and social buzz, the drinks aren't the only draw. Yacht Club's playful food menu has become part of its identity. This is particularly true about the loaded hot dogs, topped with unique combinations like chili, cheese, pickled vegetables, and even caviar, and famously served on plastic dinosaur backs for maximum whimsy.
Yacht Club also offers a thoughtful list of fortified wines, adding a layer of sophistication without sacrificing approachability. Additionally, the bartenders love the response the space has received; after all, Denver is home to some of the best tippers in America. At Yacht Club, the drinks are taken seriously, the atmosphere is not, and the result is a bar that feels effortlessly cool.