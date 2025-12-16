The City With The Best Tippers Is A Mountain Gem With Award-Winning Restaurants, Per A 2025 Study

That talent that is alive and well in Denver has begun to make this mountain gem somewhat of a foodie city. In fact, Denver is home to a thriving food scene. Along with longtime favorites like Buckhorn Exchange, Colorado's oldest restaurant, Denver is home to more than 30 Michelin-recognized restaurants and an eclectic mix of culinary traditions. In Denver, you can eat bison tacos at Tocabe, one of the few Native American restaurants in the United States; snack on chilled tofu at modern Chinese eatery Hop Alley; try sugar-rubbed steaks at Bastien's Restaurant; or enjoy a green chili–smothered burrito at El Taco De Mexico.

In 2025, the Wolf's Tailor became Denver's first restaurant to earn two Michelin stars, with the Michelin guide praising their "rigorous commitment to local sourcing as well as gorgeously manicured presentations." Only 40 restaurants in the United States have earned this distinction. That same year, Mezcaleria Alma (pictured above) was featured in the New York Times' The Restaurant List, honoring the 50 best restaurants in the United States. It also has a Michelin star.

In 2025, UK-based travel publication Escapism Magazine named Denver "America's next great food city," writing, "Long associated with the Rocky Mountain fare of meat and potatoes, Denver is now home to a wave of creative restaurants and craft breweries, where altitude inspires experimentation and global flavours mingle with local traditions."