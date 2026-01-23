Dollar Tree's 5 Best Camping Items For $1.25 Or Less

Camping is one of the best ways to combat the stress of everyday life. You can tell everyone you aren't going to have phone or internet service where you are. You're away from screens, so no doomscrolling, and you're out in nature where there is no one to lecture you about your personal life — the squirrels certainly don't care. However, you still have to pay money for the campground or RV site, food, and supplies, and your vacation budget is important. That said, there is a store you may want to hit to avoid breaking the bank. The humble Dollar Tree always has affordable travel and vacation items, including little clips that help make cruise showers more comfortable. However, Dollar Tree also has exactly what you need for camping trips, from tents to cover your food to mesh bags with a ton of uses to s'mores supplies, first-aid items, and even matches. Best of all, these essentials won't cost you more than $1.25 each, as of this writing.

To find these inexpensive items from Dollar Tree, we looked at budget blogs like Mama Cheaps and Passionate Penny Pincher. We also looked at YouTube accounts including Adventures with Spackmann, Best Life on a Budget, and The Family Fudge. In addition, I've actually tried most of these items myself. Not only can they make your camping trip less expensive, but some of these may even elevate your experience. (Do note that if you purchase online, you often have to buy in bulk. Additionally, some items aren't available online, so it's best to hit your local store.)