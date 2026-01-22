Skip The Crowds Of Tahoe For This Dreamy High-Sierra Nook With A Waterfall Hike, Camping, And Wildlife

California hosts one of the most iconic lakes in the country: Lake Tahoe. Fed by 63 streams and rivers, it's the second-deepest in the United States as a whole, and a veritable mecca for vacationers both winter and summer. It offers up community-owned mountain ski resorts with uncrowded slopes, epic road tripping, and beaches with spectacular sunset viewing. But it's not the only lake around. Nope, the 400-mile-long Sierra Nevada claims an estimated 2,000 freshwater lakes in all, one of which goes by the name of Cascade Lake.

You'll find it just a whisker to the south of Tahoe itself, fragmenting like a teardrop from the southern shoreline as it edges towards the eastern boundary of the Desolation Wilderness. According to one Reddit thread, there's not a whole lot of access to the lakeside itself, with one commenter summing up the situation like this: "Although the lake is public property, access to the lake is very limited. Most of the land around the lake is privately owned."

Thing is, the water isn't the major draw of Cascade Lake. The draw is the super-highly-rated — think 4.7 out of 5 on AllTrails with over 5,000 reviews — Cascade Falls Trail hike that wiggles along the ridges to the north. It's near some excellent campgrounds, which rank among Lake Tahoe's best beachy camping spots. And the trail is ideal for escaping the crowds of Tahoe proper, though it can still get quite busy during weekends. But for walking through lands of emerald pine forests and waterfalls, it's a destination that's hard to beat.