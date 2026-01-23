Washington's Magical Outdoor Theater Is A Unique Cinematic Experience In An Emerald Forest

Movie-watching in the modern day is vastly different from the past. You may be curled up on the couch, scrolling through the thousands of options offered by your streaming service and suffering from decision fatigue. Or you could be in a packed cinema, having just shelled out a small fortune for tickets and a food-and-beverage combo. And after watching 20 minutes of beer ads and trailers for films that won't hit theaters for another year, you might wish that you'd stayed in. But there are some places that combine the best of both worlds — the intimacy and comfort of a home theater with the thrill and community element of a public cinematic experience. One such place is The Emerald Forest Theater, a magical outdoor space set in a lush, moss-covered forest.

It's located just outside of Redmond, which used to be known as Washington's "bicycle capital of the Northwest." Highlights of the property include its towering evergreens, large beaver pond, verdant vegetation, and walking trails that lead to The Emerald Forest and its climb-in theater. The theater and the forest event space can be booked for private movie nights under the stars, weddings, corporate retreats, and more.

This 30-acre property is situated in the backyard of owner Scott Harlan. He hired Pete Nelson, American builder and host of the reality TV series, "Treehouse Masters," to design a unique outdoor theater (the construction of which was later featured on an episode of the show entitled "Climb-In Drive-In" which aired in October 2018). Nelson delivered, creating a dreamy cinema up in the trees, where the guest experience is amplified by the surrounding natural beauty. And visitors can continue to enjoy the fruits of Harlan and Nelson's labor in the peaceful grove that is The Emerald Forest Theater.