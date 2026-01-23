Washington's Magical Outdoor Theater Is A Unique Cinematic Experience In An Emerald Forest
Movie-watching in the modern day is vastly different from the past. You may be curled up on the couch, scrolling through the thousands of options offered by your streaming service and suffering from decision fatigue. Or you could be in a packed cinema, having just shelled out a small fortune for tickets and a food-and-beverage combo. And after watching 20 minutes of beer ads and trailers for films that won't hit theaters for another year, you might wish that you'd stayed in. But there are some places that combine the best of both worlds — the intimacy and comfort of a home theater with the thrill and community element of a public cinematic experience. One such place is The Emerald Forest Theater, a magical outdoor space set in a lush, moss-covered forest.
It's located just outside of Redmond, which used to be known as Washington's "bicycle capital of the Northwest." Highlights of the property include its towering evergreens, large beaver pond, verdant vegetation, and walking trails that lead to The Emerald Forest and its climb-in theater. The theater and the forest event space can be booked for private movie nights under the stars, weddings, corporate retreats, and more.
This 30-acre property is situated in the backyard of owner Scott Harlan. He hired Pete Nelson, American builder and host of the reality TV series, "Treehouse Masters," to design a unique outdoor theater (the construction of which was later featured on an episode of the show entitled "Climb-In Drive-In" which aired in October 2018). Nelson delivered, creating a dreamy cinema up in the trees, where the guest experience is amplified by the surrounding natural beauty. And visitors can continue to enjoy the fruits of Harlan and Nelson's labor in the peaceful grove that is The Emerald Forest Theater.
Movie nights at The Emerald Forest Theater
The venue offers a number of comfortable seating arrangements, including box seats, hanging loungers, two dream-nets (essentially giant hammocks), and various swings and benches, outfitted with plush pillows and soft rugs. The Ewok-style platforms in the trees are connected via bridges, simple ladders, and rope netting — channel your inner child as you explore the area before the screening. You choose the movie and organize the guests; the Emerald Forest provides the experience. In addition to the projector and 16-foot screen strung up between trees, the venue offers a barbecue, fire pit, warm blankets, s'mores station, on-site attendant, and complimentary concession stand serving up hot popcorn and candy. And unlike most theaters, you can bring in your own snacks and drinks.
The theater is nestled amongst lush Douglas firs, cedars, and hemlocks and is lit using strings of soft lighting to create a scene so enchanting, you'll feel like you've stepped into a Disney movie. Climb the ladders and roam the 30-foot-long arched bridge to find a seat. After sunset, the tree canopies are bathed in green floodlights, which bring in dazzling shades of emerald to the nighttime forest. An Instagram user, who visited in August 2025, shared: "Movie night level: magical. Treehouse theater, s'mores by the fire, and a forest light show to end the night. Honestly, can every movie night be like this?"
As of this writing, a three and a half hour rental costs $1,199 (not including tax). The venue is for exclusive-use only for up to 35 guests, and it can be reserved between May and September. For a maximum-capacity group, the per person cost is $35 plus tax, making it a reasonable option for a milestone birthday or other special celebration (and is comparable in price to a night out at a commercial theater).
Getting to the theater and staying in the treehouse
The Emerald Forest Theater is located about 5 miles from Redmond. It's 20 miles east of downtown Seattle, which is known for its unique neighborhoods, food, and friendly vibes, and is one of the top five Pacific Northwest destinations for a winter weekend getaway. The specific location and directions to the property are provided upon booking. As owner Scott Harlan shared in a message to Islands, "The forest doesn't have an address! Guests love the speakeasy vibe of discovering the Emerald Forest, first by following directions to rendezvous point to park, walking in on the half-mile trail, and then walking through the gate into a magical forest unlike any forest they've seen in Western Washington. It is important to note that the only access to the forest is via that easy half-mile walk along a flat, woodland path."
If you'd like to have a different, but equally special, overnight experience, book yourself into The Emerald Forest Treehouse (on another part of the property). This exquisite suite sleeps four and is equipped with a queen-size bed, twin bunks, a couch, large windows, a projector with a 100-inch screen, Wi-Fi, and temperature controls. Outside, you'll have a private hot tub, wraparound deck, and outdoor hot shower. Enjoy the breathtaking views from your deck of the pond and surrounding maple and fir trees. Look out for beavers, bald eagles, blue herons, and frogs. But the best part of this canopy escape has to be the breakfast that is delivered by zipline each morning.
The nightly rate here starts at $425 plus tax. Reserve through the property's website or through third-party platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo. Events, like the movie nights, should be booked directly through The Emerald Forest, whose team can help you curate the perfect celebration.