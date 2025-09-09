Washington's 'Bicycle Capital Of The Northwest' Has A Dynamic Downtown Scene With Endless Outdoor Fun
The tech scene of California's Silicon Valley echoes across central Washington state, where the city of Redmond houses its own array of startups and conglomerates, and even serves as the headquarters for Microsoft and Nintendo of America. But this woodsy community is a stomping ground for more than just techies and entrepreneurs. Known as the "bicycle capital of the Northwest," Redmond boasts a vast network of cycling trails, making it a popular spot for those who like to roam around on two wheels.
From its sprawling grassy greens to its lively downtown district, lined with specialty shops and eateries, you'll find plenty of places to get lost in Redmond's great outdoors. "With stunning views of the Cascade mountains, a true sense of community, and giant parks to take it all in, it's a place where you'll feel like you've got it all," one local resident penned on Niche, adding that the King County burg "has all the convenience of a large city with a small town feel."
Home to more than 70,000 people and counting (via U.S. Census Bureau), the burgeoning city sits in the Sammamish Valley, about 15 minutes northeast of the world-class shopping mecca of Bellevue. It's also just a short drive away from Seattle, which is home to the nearest international airport, Seattle-Tacoma International. And you won't have to search far and wide for trusted accommodations, either. The Hilton Garden Inn Redmond, Seattle Marriott Redmond, Archer Hotel, and the Redmond Inn are all situated in the heart of town, so you can drop your luggage off and start exploring the city in no time.
Eat your way around downtown Redmond
Take a bite out of the Pacific Northwest and eat your way through downtown Redmond's delicious culinary scene. The open-air shopping plaza known as Redmond Town Center offers an eclectic mix of fare sure to satisfy just about any craving. Cut into a sweet stack at The Original Pancake House for breakfast or round out the day with a wood-fired meal at Matt's Rotisserie & Oyster Lounge. You can even throw on an apron and learn how to make your own supper by getting in the kitchen at FrogLegs, a Washington-based cooking school that hosts classes for kids and adults. From casual hangs like JJ Mahoney's Irish Pub and Palmers East to upscale eateries like Sage Restaurant — the No. 1 restaurant in town on Tripadvisor — the greater downtown area has plenty more to tuck into.
Settled in the late 1800s and incorporated in 1912, the storied history of Redmond is also on display downtown. Some of the district's oldest buildings have gotten a new lease on life, with a handful now repurposed as cafes and eateries. Savor Mexican flavors at Matador, which is perched on the corner of Leary Way and Cleveland Street, where the Bill Brown Saloon — a rustic wood-frame built in 1913 by one of the city's early mayors — once stood. Redmond's Bar and Grill sits just up the street in Odd Fellows Hall, a former community gathering space built in 1903. Craving something sweet? Be sure to stop by Molly Moon's Homemade Ice Cream to indulge in sweet scoops inside an old red brick-and-mortar that once housed the city's first bank, Redmond State Bank.
Soak up Redmond's great outdoors
Whilst downtown, you can walk your meal off in one of Redmond's many recreation areas. The two-acre Downtown Park, as its name suggests, is a lively space complete with a walkable plaza, grassy lawn area, dining grove, gardens, and even a splash pad for kids. The Redmond Central Connector Park is just steps away. There, you can access the nearly 4-mile-long Redmond Central Connector Trail, one of the most breathtaking biking trails the city has to offer. Birders and wildlife lovers can head next door to the Heron Rookery, a lovely natural area interspersed with walking paths.
For more birdwatching opportunities, plug Marymoor Park into your GPS. The sprawling 640-acre park straddles the northern shore of Lake Sammamish. Featuring a climbing wall, live music venue, an event space often used by Cirque du Soleil, community gardens, a historic mansion, and plenty of birding trails, this place could easily double as an amusement park. Marymoor also upholds Redmond's reputation as the Northwest's unofficial bicycle capital. It is home to Washington's only velodrome, the Jerry Baker Memorial Velodrome, which has a 400-meter track for cycling and hosts cycling races throughout the year.
Idylwood Park is another great place to relish in the rustling waters of Lake Sammamish. Perched on the lake's northwestern bank, the 17-acre park has a swim beach and a boat ramp if you want to take your watercraft out for a spin. Just be safe, and as always, enjoy the view.