Washington's 'Bicycle Capital Of The Northwest' Has A Dynamic Downtown Scene With Endless Outdoor Fun

The tech scene of California's Silicon Valley echoes across central Washington state, where the city of Redmond houses its own array of startups and conglomerates, and even serves as the headquarters for Microsoft and Nintendo of America. But this woodsy community is a stomping ground for more than just techies and entrepreneurs. Known as the "bicycle capital of the Northwest," Redmond boasts a vast network of cycling trails, making it a popular spot for those who like to roam around on two wheels.

From its sprawling grassy greens to its lively downtown district, lined with specialty shops and eateries, you'll find plenty of places to get lost in Redmond's great outdoors. "With stunning views of the Cascade mountains, a true sense of community, and giant parks to take it all in, it's a place where you'll feel like you've got it all," one local resident penned on Niche, adding that the King County burg "has all the convenience of a large city with a small town feel."

Home to more than 70,000 people and counting (via U.S. Census Bureau), the burgeoning city sits in the Sammamish Valley, about 15 minutes northeast of the world-class shopping mecca of Bellevue. It's also just a short drive away from Seattle, which is home to the nearest international airport, Seattle-Tacoma International. And you won't have to search far and wide for trusted accommodations, either. The Hilton Garden Inn Redmond, Seattle Marriott Redmond, Archer Hotel, and the Redmond Inn are all situated in the heart of town, so you can drop your luggage off and start exploring the city in no time.