The Top 5 Pacific Northwest Destinations For A Winter Weekend Getaway

It's never the wrong time of year to visit a big city like Seattle, where you'll find holiday lights, iconic markets, ice skating rinks, and other seasonal activities come winter. Pike Place Market, the "Soul of Seattle," is a special, vibrant market with hundreds of unique shops, which is particularly magical around the holidays. Inside, you'll find a farmers market, specialty food booths, and unique holiday gifts. And once you begin wandering in a big city like Seattle, there are plenty of independent shops and cafes to pop into.

Seattle is also a great central location for accessing hiking, skiing, and other outdoor sports. Mount Rainer is just under a two-hour drive south of the city. Just outside the city, you can also go for a winter beach walk. In the winter months, you'll want a thick coat and a pair of waterproof boots, but the beaches that surround this city are beautiful in any season. For a chance to warm up, you can light a beach bonfire at Golden Gardens Park.

One activity that's perfect for warming up on a winter day in Seattle is the hot tub boat. Cruise around Lake Union, with views of the Seattle skyline, all from the warmth and comfort of a floating hot tub. Boats are controlled with a joystick for easy navigation from inside the tub, and comfortably fit up to six people. This is a great winter activity for couples and groups of friends who still want water views in the cold weather. Boats come with Bluetooth speakers and coolers.