Hugging The Pennsylvania Border Is A New Jersey Campground With A Cozy Fireplace Lodge
According to those who've experienced it, some of the best spots for winter camping are popular national parks in the U.S., like Rocky Mountain National Park, Yosemite, and Death Valley, which is particularly pleasant in the winter months since it's the hottest and driest park in the country. But you'll also find wonderful winter camping at lesser-known places across the country, including the Appalachian Mountain Club's Mohican Outdoor Center in Blairstown, New Jersey, which is open in all four seasons.
Perched on the edge of a glacial lake near the border of Pennsylvania, the center is part of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, a sprawling 70,000 acres with forested hiking trails and lush mountain landscapes. About 40 miles of the Delaware River pass through it, as does a portion of the Appalachian Trail — both are easily accessible from the AMC's Mohican Outdoor Center and its winter campsites. Guests can warm up at the nearby Visitor Center, which has a cozy fireplace open to the public.
Explore the Appalachian Mountain Club's Mohican Outdoor Center
Founded in 1876, the Appalachian Mountain Club, or AMC, is the oldest outdoor organization in the United States. The non-profit offers nearly 100 accommodations along the Northeast section of the Appalachian Trail (from New Jersey to Maine), including its southernmost facility, the Mohican Outdoor Center, which previously served as a Boy Scouts camp. Visitors can choose from campsites that can fit one to eight people (or as many as 30 people in group sites). Some are simple, set in the woods with shared picnic tables and fire rings (from $33 per night in winter), while others are more private and feature lake views (from $66 per night).
Also available to reserve are cabins, starting at $126 per night, with bathrooms and outdoor grills. Some have screened-in porches, full kitchens, or fireplaces, too. If the temperatures outside are bitterly cold, another great and budget-friendly option is renting a bunk in a shared house with access to a living room and kitchen. AMC members get a 20% discount on standard rates.
No matter where you sleep, you'll be able to use the gathering spaces and fireplace area inside the Visitor Center. For a fee, campers can also take a hot shower there or grab a bite to eat at the on-site deli (although it's only open from May to October).
Plan your winter camping trip
In addition to its campgrounds, cabins, and Visitor Center, the Mohican Outdoor Center features a beach and a boat launch with a large deck facing Catfish Pond. In warmer weather, the lake is popular for swimming, paddling, and fishing for bass and perch. In the winter, try snowshoeing or hiking on the trails around it. From the main parking lot, enjoy an easy, family-friendly hike along the Rattlesnake Swamp Trail and the Appalachian Trail to an overlook (about 4.5 miles out-and-back). On clear days, you can see the New York City skyline from the lookout point. Before embarking on a trek, check out the best time of year to hike the Appalachian Trail.
AMC's Mohican Outdoor Center is within easy driving distance of New York City, though travel time — anywhere from 90 minutes to 2.5 hours — varies greatly depending on traffic conditions. You can book a campsite or lodging online, and either bring your picnic and grilling supplies from the city or stop at a grocery store in Blairstown on the way in, like ACME Markets or Dale's Market. It's wise to look over the National Park Service's tips for winter camping before you go, and remember, if you're caught in an unexpected snowstorm, it's best to stay put in your tent instead of risking getting lost on trails or roads.