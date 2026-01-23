Hugging The Pennsylvania Border Is A New Jersey Campground With A Cozy Fireplace Lodge

Founded in 1876, the Appalachian Mountain Club, or AMC, is the oldest outdoor organization in the United States. The non-profit offers nearly 100 accommodations along the Northeast section of the Appalachian Trail (from New Jersey to Maine), including its southernmost facility, the Mohican Outdoor Center, which previously served as a Boy Scouts camp. Visitors can choose from campsites that can fit one to eight people (or as many as 30 people in group sites). Some are simple, set in the woods with shared picnic tables and fire rings (from $33 per night in winter), while others are more private and feature lake views (from $66 per night).

Also available to reserve are cabins, starting at $126 per night, with bathrooms and outdoor grills. Some have screened-in porches, full kitchens, or fireplaces, too. If the temperatures outside are bitterly cold, another great and budget-friendly option is renting a bunk in a shared house with access to a living room and kitchen. AMC members get a 20% discount on standard rates.

No matter where you sleep, you'll be able to use the gathering spaces and fireplace area inside the Visitor Center. For a fee, campers can also take a hot shower there or grab a bite to eat at the on-site deli (although it's only open from May to October).