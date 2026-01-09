5 Best US National Parks For Winter Camping, According To Visitors

With some of the country's most beautiful landscapes and ecological variety, it's no surprise that America's national parks are also home to many of the nation's top camping destinations. Most of the 63 U.S. national parks offer diverse and memorable camping options, from opulent "glamping" in cozy resorts to primitive backcountry camping in a remote wilderness. While avid campers and outdoor adventurers have different opinions on which American national parks offer the best camping experiences, several of the more popular parks consistently stand out for their scenery, campground amenities, and variety of options. That said, most campgrounds — in national parks or elsewhere – are typically evaluated through the lens of peak summer travel. Wintertime, by contrast, brings a different set of considerations altogether. Still, winter is an underrated time to visit America's national parks, and a few stand out for excellent camping experiences in the off-peak months.

Because the national park system spans nearly every climate zone in the United States, winter conditions vary widely from park to park. Parks in mountainous regions tend to experience classic winter weather, including snowfall and freezing temperatures. Meanwhile, parks in desert or subtropical regions often enjoy milder winter conditions that can feel relatively comfortable compared to summer extremes. While winter weather may limit access to certain amenities, camping remains possible across a range of climates.

With all these factors in mind, these five national parks offer arguably the best winter camping opportunities in the U.S., with experiences ranging from warm desert escapes to classic winter wonderlands of snow and ice.