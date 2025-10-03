If You're Camping And Caught In A Sudden Snowstorm, Avoiding One Thing Could Save Your Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Winter camping offers the chance to see the forests in a way few people get to enjoy. Gleaming icicles catch the light, and tumbling waterfalls turn into glassy sculptures frozen in time. And, with less crowded trails, it's an ideal time to experience the natural world without having to share. However, if you're caught in your tent during an unexpected snowstorm, never attempt to navigate the trails back to your vehicle.

As snowfall increases, whiteout conditions make it difficult to follow the path, and you might not recognize trail signs or features you previously encountered. Winter weather can change quickly, and what started out as a mild snowstorm could turn into a serious blizzard. Instead of risking getting lost on the trails, hunker down in your tent and wait until the weather passes.

Your priority should be staying warm and sheltered. Environmental factors, including hypothermia, are one of the leading causes of death in national parks, according to National Park Service mortality data. So, before settling in, make sure your tent stakes are firmly planted in the ground. Periodically wipe snow or sleet off the roof to ensure your tent doesn't collapse under the weight. Even though you likely won't be able to make this clever DIY camping heater, there are other ways to stay warm. Pack extra clothes around your feet and head, and add a layer between your sleeping bag or pad and the ground if possible.