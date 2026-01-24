The Clever DIY Way To Protect Power Cables While Camping

If you're longing to enjoy some time away from the office, nothing beats heading into the great outdoors for a camping trip. Whether you're planning to listen to the sounds of nature while drifting off to sleep from inside a sleeping bag (and using this fantastic DIY low-tech pillow trick) or spending the night in your RV, camping is the perfect way to unplug from the cares of everyday life. However, there are still safety measures you have to take care of, and one of them is keeping your power cables safe from the weather.

While backcountry camping with no electricity won't require this, you may be plugging things in here and there if you're on an average camping trip, like charging up your air pump for mattresses or plugging in string lights. A great DIY trick is to use a bucket or a soda bottle to cover your cables and outlets.

This certifiable, timeless hack was one that even my dad would use while camping with my family as a child. We also looked at a number of outdoor blogs to find tips on how to best try out the trick, including posts on Reddit's r/RVLiving, Chris Notap's DIY video on YouTube, and sites like SFCable. To try this DIY method, you'll need a plastic container like a bucket or soda bottle, an Exacto knife or drill, and optional electrical tape.