The Clever DIY Way To Protect Power Cables While Camping
If you're longing to enjoy some time away from the office, nothing beats heading into the great outdoors for a camping trip. Whether you're planning to listen to the sounds of nature while drifting off to sleep from inside a sleeping bag (and using this fantastic DIY low-tech pillow trick) or spending the night in your RV, camping is the perfect way to unplug from the cares of everyday life. However, there are still safety measures you have to take care of, and one of them is keeping your power cables safe from the weather.
While backcountry camping with no electricity won't require this, you may be plugging things in here and there if you're on an average camping trip, like charging up your air pump for mattresses or plugging in string lights. A great DIY trick is to use a bucket or a soda bottle to cover your cables and outlets.
This certifiable, timeless hack was one that even my dad would use while camping with my family as a child. We also looked at a number of outdoor blogs to find tips on how to best try out the trick, including posts on Reddit's r/RVLiving, Chris Notap's DIY video on YouTube, and sites like SFCable. To try this DIY method, you'll need a plastic container like a bucket or soda bottle, an Exacto knife or drill, and optional electrical tape.
The clever DIY method of protecting power cables while camping
While there are a lot of DIY camping hacks out there, this one is helpful for modern campers who can't completely unplug, and it is very easy to accomplish. If you're using a bucket, drill or cut a hole in either side, and push the cords through each hole, plugging them together inside the bucket. Then simply turn it upside down or use a waterproof lid to keep the chords dry. Make sure the holes are high enough along the side of the bucket to keep the cords well above the ground, which may get wet.
However, if you don't have a bucket, try an empty soda bottle or a spreadable butter container. For this version, cut a slit along a quarter of the bottle or container, and add holes at each end. Slip the connected plugs through the slit (as pictured above), with the cords coming out through the holes on each end. Another version of this hack uses a plastic food storage container with a lid in a similar fashion.
Make sure the holes you cut or drill are only large enough to get the cords through and not so big that the rain can get in as well. One great tip is to keep the whole thing off the ground on a brick so water doesn't pool around it. You can also use electrical tape to cover any remaining open areas around the holes. As a bonus, this hack is also great for holiday lights at your house. Although you may not be worried about your chords anymore, before you head out on a camping trip, you should check out this Dollar Tree DIY disaster kit for emergencies.