The Low-Tech Camping Trick To Make A Cozy DIY Pillow

Going camping can be a lot of fun, and there are so many great destinations for this activity around America — from the best lake camping spots in California to reviewers' favorite camping areas in the Smoky Mountains. The challenge with camping is that you need to be organized and pack well. For anyone who struggles with this, a tranquil camping trip can quickly dissolve into a stressful search for forgotten gear, then an uncomfortable few nights trying to make do with whatever you've got. This is especially true if you forget something crucial, like a pillow.

Fortunately, if you can't find your pillow on your next camping trip, you can make a new one on the go by using your sleeping bag's bag. That's right, that little pouch your sleeping bag goes into once it's all rolled up can become a pretty decent substitute. All you need to do is stuff it with some clothes, and voila, you've got yourself a pillow. Ideally, you should choose your softest clothes, avoiding any with zips or buttons.

A pillow may not seem like the most important item for camping, but it's actually considered one of the essentials, right up there with a tent, hammer, blow-up bed, camping chairs, and table. Getting a good night's sleep is one of the most important things you can do for optimal mental and bodily function. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, sleep affects how we think, learn, work, and interact with others. So if you're tossing and turning all night because you don't have a pillow, your trip may be ruined.