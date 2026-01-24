Heading To Mardi Gras? This Is One Meaningful Way To Give Back While You're There

If you are stopping into the Big Easy for Mardi Gras, consider taking a day or two to give back to the community hosting this legendary event. By surfing the Grounds Krewe website, you will find tons of ways to get involved before, during, and after the event. Volunteers can help with the Recycle Dat! initiative through hands-on trash collection. Wander Bourbon Street with a recycling bag or take to New Orleans most famed area, the Garden District, by bicycle to collect stray bottles and cans. Over the past three years, Grounds Krewe has successfully recycled over 110,000 pounds of parade waste, all of which would have ended up in the sewer systems or landfill if not for this organization.

If you'd prefer something a bit more behind the scenes, you can join the team by putting together sustainable items to replace the often plastic and non-biodegradable options that are usually thrown from floats. Sustainable throws include wooden necklaces, jambalaya mix, and flower seed kits. Instead of leaving throws on the street, paradegoers will be able to turn their throws into something new and good for the environment.

An easy way to show your support is by signing the petition and pledge to say why you think sustainable action is important to Mardi Gras. If you aren't able to support the event hands-on, you can also show your support by donating to the Grounds Krewe.