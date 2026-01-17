The 'Unofficial Capital Of After-Dark Adventure' In America Is A Southern Gulf Paradise

If you're a night owl by nature, there's a good chance that when you travel, you're going to explore your destination after dark. Known as "noctourism," this metagenre of travel takes many forms, from stargazing and nighttime scuba dives to haunting city walks and midnight raves.

At night, rural destinations become places of abyssal intrigue, while urban centers light up and shed all propriety and pretense, completely changing the perspective of those who experience it. According to research by travel eSim provider Holafly, later reported in outlets like Fox Weather, New Orleans, the birthplace of jazz and culture capital of the American South, is also the nation's number one noctourism destination, the so-called "unofficial capital of after-dark adventure."

New Orleans is full of after-dark adventure, with hundreds of night tours, legendary jazz clubs, the Creole restaurants and vibrant adult playground of Bourbon Street, and lively city districts where you can set up camp, eat a po'boy or a helping of beignets, and spend the night people watching. An average year-round temperature of 72 degrees Fahrenheit is an extra incentive for people to get out in the evenings. New Orleans was also the destination with the highest noise and light pollution in Holafly's analysis. Altogether, these factors meant the Big Easy beat out competitors like Denver (No. 2), Florida's Everglades (No. 3), Key West (No. 4), and Savannah, Georgia (No. 5) for the prize of America's best city for travelers after dark.