'Everybody's Neighborhood' Is A Lively Ohio Downtown With Unique Dining And An Artsy Aura

The downtown portion of any destination is usually the beating heart where historic architecture, walkable streets, and tasty eateries are merged together, beckoning tourists to explore. Little Italy and the One World Trade Center dominate the downtown district of Manhattan, while the Loop is considered the heart of Chicago with diverse dining and iconic attractions. Though it tends to be forgotten amongst more popular hotspots, another great downtown to explore can be found in Columbus, the capital city of Ohio. With a nickname like "everybody's neighborhood," the lively core of the Buckeye State is a hive of activity.

Whether it's sightseeing, strolls, or savoring culinary delights, downtown Columbus is a major draw for tourists. Sprawled across seven unique districts, dive into downtown to find a diversion that strikes your fancy. Bask in the artsy aura of the Discovery District, where historic architecture forms the façade of must-see fine art museums, while the Peninsula District offers serene waterfront strolls along the Scioto River. Gourmands can rejoice in knowing that Columbus is one of America's hot foodie destinations, full of international flavors. Food trucks have become an inseparable staple of the downtown landscape, offering tasty bites between wanderings, while a slew of craft breweries, distilleries, and delectable coffee shops await for unique dining experiences.

Attend a candlelight concert, snap photos in front of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, an impressive marble edifice in the Beaux-Arts style, or visit during the festive season to see the downtown districts aglow with thousands of twinkling lights. Catch skyline views and mingle with locals at the Columbus Commons, a grassy lawn where lively events are regularly hosted. When you feel like venturing beyond downtown, head to the German Village, an idyllic, historic neighborhood. With so much excitement all around, make Columbus your next weekend getaway.