'Everybody's Neighborhood' Is A Lively Ohio Downtown With Unique Dining And An Artsy Aura
The downtown portion of any destination is usually the beating heart where historic architecture, walkable streets, and tasty eateries are merged together, beckoning tourists to explore. Little Italy and the One World Trade Center dominate the downtown district of Manhattan, while the Loop is considered the heart of Chicago with diverse dining and iconic attractions. Though it tends to be forgotten amongst more popular hotspots, another great downtown to explore can be found in Columbus, the capital city of Ohio. With a nickname like "everybody's neighborhood," the lively core of the Buckeye State is a hive of activity.
Whether it's sightseeing, strolls, or savoring culinary delights, downtown Columbus is a major draw for tourists. Sprawled across seven unique districts, dive into downtown to find a diversion that strikes your fancy. Bask in the artsy aura of the Discovery District, where historic architecture forms the façade of must-see fine art museums, while the Peninsula District offers serene waterfront strolls along the Scioto River. Gourmands can rejoice in knowing that Columbus is one of America's hot foodie destinations, full of international flavors. Food trucks have become an inseparable staple of the downtown landscape, offering tasty bites between wanderings, while a slew of craft breweries, distilleries, and delectable coffee shops await for unique dining experiences.
Attend a candlelight concert, snap photos in front of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, an impressive marble edifice in the Beaux-Arts style, or visit during the festive season to see the downtown districts aglow with thousands of twinkling lights. Catch skyline views and mingle with locals at the Columbus Commons, a grassy lawn where lively events are regularly hosted. When you feel like venturing beyond downtown, head to the German Village, an idyllic, historic neighborhood. With so much excitement all around, make Columbus your next weekend getaway.
Explore the art and landmarks around downtown Columbus, Ohio
Start your downtown explorations in the Discovery District at the center of Columbus, where tree-shaded streets meandering between cultural landmarks lend an artsy atmosphere as you wander around. Spend time browsing the galleries at the Columbus Museum of Art, which displays vast collections of paintings, sculptures, and pottery, along with rotating special exhibitions. The Schokko Café within the museum offers a cozy spot to enjoy refreshments. A previous visitor shared in a Google review that it's a "must-visit in Columbus for anyone who loves art, design, or just a good cup of coffee in a beautiful space."
Continue exploring downtown with a visit to the Thurber House, barely a 10-minute walk away from the Columbus Museum of Art. Tucked within a tranquil square, history fiends can take guided tours of the stately brick mansion where American author, playwright, and journalist James Thurber once lived. Fans of the paranormal will be thrilled to learn of the spooky phenomena that have plagued the halls, which led even James Thurber himself to become convinced his house was haunted. Find out for yourself by organizing a ghost hunt through the website.
Across the Scioto River in the Peninsula District, you'll find the Center of Science and Industry, where visitors can zoom through the galaxy at the Planetarium, and gaze up at a life-sized Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton at the Dinosaur Gallery, part of the American Museum of Natural History. A previous Google review declared it a "[g]reat place for all ages". Next, take a short walk along the riverbank until you reach The Slingshot, a gargantuan kinetic sculpture of two fingers pulling back the strap of a slingshot, perfect for memorable photos. No matter where you turn, Columbus' artsy vibes are everywhere.
Enjoy the parks and tasty food around Columbus, Ohio
For a breath of fresh air after all that sightseeing, make your way to Topiary Garden & Park, practically an oasis of calm amidst the bustling city. Find a bench to sit beneath the shade of a tree, or follow the paths winding through the green lanes to snap photos with the whimsical sculpted shrubberies, which have been arranged to mimic the iconic Impressionist painting, "A Sunday Afternoon on the Isle of La Grande Jatte" by Georges Seurat. A previous visitor called it a "delightful spot for nature and garden lovers" in a Google review.
Don't miss a stop at Bicentennial Park for fantastic views of the Columbus skyline across the river. Watch the dancing jets of water at the Scioto Mile Fountain, which is illuminated in bright colors at night, or head out on the Scioto Mile Promenade for a picturesque stroll along the waterfront. When you start feeling hungry, you don't have to go very far to find a tasty meal. Open up the Street Food Finder site to search for the food trucks scattered all over downtown. Grab tacos from the Tacomania truck, or dig into a beef brisket sandwich from Ray Ray's Hog Pit.
Find more unique local dining spots in the Gay Street District just west of the Columbus Museum of Art. Sit down to a gourmet experience at Chouette, a French bistro serving traditional dishes amidst a relaxed atmosphere. Though Ohio is landlocked, visitors can enjoy scrumptious seafood at Hank's Low Country Seafood & Raw Bar, offering a daily happy hour, $2 oysters every Wednesday evening, and wine nights on Sundays. End your adventures with a nightcap at the Buckeye Bourbon House, which delights patrons with one-of-a-kind liquors and spirits.