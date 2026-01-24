This Private Caribbean Island Escape Offers Powdery Beaches, Luxe Suites, And All-Inclusive Indulgence
Private islands often bring to mind a kind of castaway fantasy where all worldly cares lie just beyond the horizon. This vision comes to life at Jumby Bay Island, a private island resort about 2 miles off the coast of Antigua, a coral island paradise that offers over 300 unique beaches. Just a short boat journey from the mainland, this tropical retreat ensures the ultimate in tranquility with its all-inclusive program, where meals, drinks, and activities are included in the nightly rate.
Originally called Long Island and inhabited since ancient times, the island was developed into a sugar plantation in the 18th century and later became a sheep ranch in the 1940s. In the 1980s, the island was transformed into a resort, and today, it is part of the Oetker Hotels umbrella as Jumby Bay Island, one of the most luxurious all-inclusive resorts in the world. Dotting the island's white-sand shores are nearly 100 accommodations, including spacious beachfront suites, chic villas, and lavish private estates, as well as multiple restaurants and bars for al fresco dining. The island's 300 private acres invite leisurely days spent on its picture-perfect beaches, swimming in the three resort pools, playing tennis at the Racquet Club, and participating in water sports in the placid turquoise waters. Remnants of Jumby Bay's past remain visible, from the 19th-century plantation house, now a restaurant, to the Persian sheep that still roam freely.
While reaching some private islands requires complicated logistics, getting to Jumby Bay Island is a breeze. Guests will fly into Antigua's V.C. Bird International Airport, which receives nonstop flights from U.S. cities, including New York, Miami, and Charlotte. From the airport, a quick 5-minute drive will bring you to the dock, followed by a 10-minute boat transfer to the island.
Where to stay and dine on Jumby Bay Island
On Jumby Bay Island, the castaway experience is elevated to the pinnacle of luxury. Couples seeking romance with a private pool may want to book the Ocean Cottages, where vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows open onto waterfront pool decks. The suites' chic island-inspired decor is rendered in a calming and airy color palette of blues and whites. Outdoors, the private pools, private decks, and landscaped lawns are flanked by lush tropical greenery and boast stunning sea views.
Families or groups can opt for three, four, or five-bedroom villas with infinity-edge pools and al fresco living areas. The most luxurious accommodations on the island are the 21 Private Estates, which range from 5 to 11 bedrooms. These are exclusive beachfront compounds with a wealth of amenities, including enormous pools, tennis courts, croquet lawns, outdoor movie theaters, putting greens, boat docks, and more, along with a private chef and butler to cater to every whim.
Jumby Bay Island's all-inclusive program includes all meals and beverages on the property. Begin the day with a bountiful breakfast at the Veranda restaurant, whose breezy open-air design overlooks Jumby Bay Island's picturesque crescent. Lunch can also be savored at the Veranda or at the poolside Sand Bar, where sushi and other seafood specialties are served. Before sunset, venture to Genny's Bar and Shack, a charming beachfront palapa, for a tropical libation as the sky is awash with brilliant colors. Dinner is an upscale affair at The Estate House, where sumptuous and innovative plates are served inside the original 19th-century plantation house. End the evening with a nightcap at the 1830 Bar, also inside the historic The Estate House, where creative rum-based cocktails are poured.
Beaches and activities on Jumby Bay Island
A vacation at Jumby Bay Island ranges from the relaxed to the action-packed. The star of the island is Jumby Bay Beach, a half-mile crescent of powdery white sand, shaded by towering palms and washed by calm turquoise water. Here, days are spent reclining beneath the fringe of palapas or swimming in the translucent waves where you may spot a starfish. Active travelers can head out on the water for aquatic adventures like paddleboarding, sailing, kayaking, or yachting.
On the island's northern coast, Pasture Bay Beach is a quiet and pristine stretch, which is home to an endangered hawksbill sea turtle colony, protected by the Jumby Bay Hawksbill Project. "We had the experience of a lifetime, and were able to witness an endangered Hawksbill sea turtle laying her eggs at Pasture Beach," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "We were able to check out the eggs and even touch the turtle, with the guidance of the scientists." While you can dine overlooking Jumby Bay Beach, there are no facilities at Pasture Bay Beach, but a delicious beach picnic can be delivered there for a toes-in-the-sand lunch.
While most guests are drawn to the island's sandy shores, Jumby Bay Island's inland treasures also beckon. Guests can tour Jumby Bay Farm, where sheep, chickens, and tortoises roam, and walk through the lush gardens. Guests can stay active at the three tennis courts, 24-hour gym, or paved paths for running or biking that lace through the island. While adults can book pampering treatments at the Jumby Bay Spa, young guests will be entertained at the Kids Club (ages 3 to 12) with its schedule of planned activities, from beach games to cooking classes.