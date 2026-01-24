This Private Caribbean Island Escape Offers Powdery Beaches, Luxe Suites, And All-Inclusive Indulgence

On Jumby Bay Island, the castaway experience is elevated to the pinnacle of luxury. Couples seeking romance with a private pool may want to book the Ocean Cottages, where vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows open onto waterfront pool decks. The suites' chic island-inspired decor is rendered in a calming and airy color palette of blues and whites. Outdoors, the private pools, private decks, and landscaped lawns are flanked by lush tropical greenery and boast stunning sea views.

Families or groups can opt for three, four, or five-bedroom villas with infinity-edge pools and al fresco living areas. The most luxurious accommodations on the island are the 21 Private Estates, which range from 5 to 11 bedrooms. These are exclusive beachfront compounds with a wealth of amenities, including enormous pools, tennis courts, croquet lawns, outdoor movie theaters, putting greens, boat docks, and more, along with a private chef and butler to cater to every whim.

Jumby Bay Island's all-inclusive program includes all meals and beverages on the property. Begin the day with a bountiful breakfast at the Veranda restaurant, whose breezy open-air design overlooks Jumby Bay Island's picturesque crescent. Lunch can also be savored at the Veranda or at the poolside Sand Bar, where sushi and other seafood specialties are served. Before sunset, venture to Genny's Bar and Shack, a charming beachfront palapa, for a tropical libation as the sky is awash with brilliant colors. Dinner is an upscale affair at The Estate House, where sumptuous and innovative plates are served inside the original 19th-century plantation house. End the evening with a nightcap at the 1830 Bar, also inside the historic The Estate House, where creative rum-based cocktails are poured.