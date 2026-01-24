The RV Park Rule You Should Know Before Buying A Used Camper

If you love camping, you might dream about owning your own RV camper. While shopping for affordable RV campers, you might begin considering the option of buying a used one. Prices for a new Class A motorhome begin at around $90,000 and can go up to hundreds of thousands of dollars, sometimes even reaching over a million. However, a used Class A motorhome can be picked up for a steal. Along with saving you cash, a used camper can also be stylish and unique. Winnebago even launched an old-school design with high-tech features. However, before you invest in buying a new RV camper, you should know about "the 10-year rule."

Campers know that there are a lot of unspoken rules. For example, many campers live by the 3-3-3 rule, saying it can keep you safe on your road trip. The 10-year rule is exactly what it sounds like: Some high-end, privately-owned RV parks do not allow campers that are older than 10 years old. Others require that people using RVs older than 10 years to send additional information while booking, such as photos of their camper or maintenance records.