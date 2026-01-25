The Crucial RV Feature That Almost Never Works From The Get-Go

RVs are a fantastic way to live life on the road long-term. But from dealing with a dead battery to Wi-Fi that's advertised at RV parks but never works, there are a number of common headaches that plague RVers. One of the most common issues with RVs is their tank sensors — which are often a problem right away. RV Travel notes that "tank sensors are often wildly inaccurate," with the sensors indicating the tank is full or partially filled, when it's simply not. Multiple users on Forest River Forums advise that faulty RV sensors are a common issue and not very reliable, and Kleen Tank even calls it the "number one frustration with RVers."

To understand the root of this problem, it's important to understand how RV tank sensors work. Probe sensors, the most common kind in RVs per The Line of Doody, sit on the side of the holding tank. If the sensor is touched, it will communicate to your monitor panel that the full tank level has been reached. But the reality is that it doesn't matter what triggers the sensor — yes, it could be liquid, but it could be any physical matter in your tank. Kleen Tank advises that for black water tanks, this is often human waste or toilet paper — even a single sheet of toilet paper touching the sensor at the side can cause it to play up. For gray tanks, this could be mold or mildew that's grown in the damp environment.