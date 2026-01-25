The Crucial RV Feature That Almost Never Works From The Get-Go
RVs are a fantastic way to live life on the road long-term. But from dealing with a dead battery to Wi-Fi that's advertised at RV parks but never works, there are a number of common headaches that plague RVers. One of the most common issues with RVs is their tank sensors — which are often a problem right away. RV Travel notes that "tank sensors are often wildly inaccurate," with the sensors indicating the tank is full or partially filled, when it's simply not. Multiple users on Forest River Forums advise that faulty RV sensors are a common issue and not very reliable, and Kleen Tank even calls it the "number one frustration with RVers."
To understand the root of this problem, it's important to understand how RV tank sensors work. Probe sensors, the most common kind in RVs per The Line of Doody, sit on the side of the holding tank. If the sensor is touched, it will communicate to your monitor panel that the full tank level has been reached. But the reality is that it doesn't matter what triggers the sensor — yes, it could be liquid, but it could be any physical matter in your tank. Kleen Tank advises that for black water tanks, this is often human waste or toilet paper — even a single sheet of toilet paper touching the sensor at the side can cause it to play up. For gray tanks, this could be mold or mildew that's grown in the damp environment.
How to manage temperamental RV tank sensors
Once you understand how the tank sensors work in an RV, you can try some common fixes to see if they solve the problem. The best way to avoid faulty tank sensors is to give the tanks a thorough clean. Remove any build-up on the sides of the tanks that trigger the sensors by using a soap or detergent to clean the tank — you can also enlist a professional tank cleaning service to help. To avoid the constant need to clean, RV Lifestyle recommends using only RV-safe toilet paper in your RV.
Another option is to install a different kind of tank sensor altogether. Capacitive or electronic sensors are more expensive than standard RV tank sensors, but these sensors are on a strip on the outside of the tank, which gives them more accurate readings. Jared Gillis, creator of All About RVs, told RV Travel that he recommends a wireless tank sensor — this is magnetized and uses sonar to provide you with a true measure of the tank via an app.
Inaccurate tank sensors are a normal issue for RVers, so don't be alarmed if it happens to you. RV Lifestyle sympathizes that "every RVer deals with this," so don't let it ruin your travels. Hit the road to explore some of these lesser-known RV destinations around America on your adventure, and be sure to check out this RV campsite hack for getting a prettier site.