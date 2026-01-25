This Children's Museum Takes The Crown As The Best In The Midwest

A museum in Indiana has so much to offer that it frequently ranks among the best children's museums in America, according to reviews from parents and professionals. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is one that families will want to put on their lists to visit. In 2025, it was ranked as the No. 1 children's museum in the country by USA Today's 10Best, offering plenty of interactive exhibits and large-scale sculptures kids love. Part of what makes this Midwest museum great is that it's the world's largest children's museum, with five floors and 7.5 acres for seasonal outdoor activities.

The museum is open year-round, although certain exhibits are closed seasonally. One thing to keep in mind is that the attraction is closed most Mondays, unless it's peak summertime, so check the website for the exact hours of operation while planning your visit. The cost of tickets varies depending on the day and time of year, ranging from $21 to $35 for youth tickets and $25 to $39 for adults.

If your family is looking for more to explore nearby, just a seven-minute drive away is one of America's "largest museum art parks," the Virginia B. Fairbanks Park, with 100 acres filled with colorful exhibits and nature. End your day at Mass Ave, a scenic district boasting Indiana's most famous establishments and downtown restaurants, just a 12-minute drive from the park.