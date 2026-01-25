This Children's Museum Takes The Crown As The Best In The Midwest
A museum in Indiana has so much to offer that it frequently ranks among the best children's museums in America, according to reviews from parents and professionals. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is one that families will want to put on their lists to visit. In 2025, it was ranked as the No. 1 children's museum in the country by USA Today's 10Best, offering plenty of interactive exhibits and large-scale sculptures kids love. Part of what makes this Midwest museum great is that it's the world's largest children's museum, with five floors and 7.5 acres for seasonal outdoor activities.
The museum is open year-round, although certain exhibits are closed seasonally. One thing to keep in mind is that the attraction is closed most Mondays, unless it's peak summertime, so check the website for the exact hours of operation while planning your visit. The cost of tickets varies depending on the day and time of year, ranging from $21 to $35 for youth tickets and $25 to $39 for adults.
If your family is looking for more to explore nearby, just a seven-minute drive away is one of America's "largest museum art parks," the Virginia B. Fairbanks Park, with 100 acres filled with colorful exhibits and nature. End your day at Mass Ave, a scenic district boasting Indiana's most famous establishments and downtown restaurants, just a 12-minute drive from the park.
Learning about dinosaurs and astronauts at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis
Depending on how you want to approach your visit to the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, it's best to check out the online daily schedule to see what movies, theater performances, or workshops are happening when you attend. At the Dinosphere, you can touch real fossils and walk among the prehistoric flora and fauna that once inhabited the planet. Beyond Spaceship Earth dives into the history of space exploration, highlighting acclaimed local astronomers and researchers on the Indiana Astronaut Wall of Fame.
After picking the activities that interest your family most, make sure you have enough time to see them. The museum suggests starting at the bottom floor and working your way up, as there is an End of the Day Parade at 4:45 p.m. on Level Four. To make sure you hit all the best sites, the museum's bucket list suggests some can't-miss exhibitions.
With how much there is to see, one Tripadvisor reviewer says, "You can easily spend four-plus hours there with your kids. Lots of interactive things to do, most of them are for kids older than 4 but there was still more than enough for my 2-year-old to do." Some reviews mentioned the high prices of the museum cafeteria, but visitors can also bring in their own lunch to enjoy, since you'll likely need snacks to fuel the hours of exploring the museum.