The 5 Best Children's Museums In America, According To Reviews From Parents

Whether you live in Utah or you and your family are just stopping by to spot the red rocks at Capitol Reef National Park, you won't want to miss the charming Treehouse Children's Museum in Ogden. This special place celebrates children's stories and gives them the opportunity to become the storytellers. The building itself is designed around a model tree in the center, with different branches leading to different exhibits. As children travel through the museum, they will feel transported to different worlds, from rideable toy horses and model villages with houses large enough to step inside, to enormous chess sets and a statue of a slumbering dragon. Along the way, children will be able to try on costumes and pick up props that encourage creative, imaginative play.

"This place is amazing, especially for little (sic) with lots of energy, and there's plenty of fun for all ages...And with so much to do, every visit will be a new adventure, your kiddos won't get tired of this place any time soon," one parent on Google Reviews enthused about Ogden's beloved children's museum. They aren't alone. Visitors to The Treehouse Museum have rated it extremely highly across platforms, with reviewers on Yelp and Tripadvisor both rating it an average of 4.5/5 stars, while nearly 2,000 Google Reviews give it an average score of 4.8 out of 5.