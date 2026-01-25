Indianapolis' Fast-Growing Suburb Is A Scenic Town With Midwest Charm, Nearby Lake Views, And Tasty Eats

McCordsville boasts an excellent location, sitting less than 5 miles from Fortville, an underrated town with immaculate dining and Midwestern charm. It also sits less than 34 miles from Indianapolis International Airport, making it a perfect location for those looking to visit or move here from out of state. Once here, most visitors opt to rent a car and drive into McCordsville along Interstate 70 and other local highways.

As McCordsville is primarily a residential suburb, there are no hotels actually located in the neighborhood. That said, there are plenty of great options just a short drive away. One such option is BlissPoint Inn, a cheap and cheerful stay with rooms available for as little as $60 per night. Those seeking to stay somewhere a little more well-known can make themselves at home at Baymont by Wyndham Indianapolis Northeast, where you can enjoy comfortable rooms and an indoor on-site pool for just $90 per night. Note that prices are as of the time of this writing.

The best time to visit McCordsville is typically between mid-June and mid-September, according to Weather Spark. At this time of year, temperatures typically range from 54 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the perfect weather for a day out by the lake. Be sure to bring comfortable walking shoes if you plan to explore the lake area, as well as sunscreen and swimwear for enjoying the waters if you'll be visiting during the summer.