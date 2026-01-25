Indianapolis' Fast-Growing Suburb Is A Scenic Town With Midwest Charm, Nearby Lake Views, And Tasty Eats
A trip to Indianapolis is always a top city escape. From the thriving Indy suburb of Greenwood that blends a vibrant downtown of local cafes and diners, to the scenic district of Massachusetts Avenue, boasting many of Indiana's most famous establishments, there's an area for every kind of traveler here. One such spot is the fast-growing suburb of McCordsville, a hit with those seeking scenic lake views and tasty dining.
As one of the fastest-growing towns in Indiana, the town has grown exponentially since the year 2000, when it was home to only 1,100 residents, to now being home to around 13,000 to 14,000 people. Despite its growth, it is still known as a peaceful neighborhood with a tight-knit community and a friendly, welcoming charm. It is home to family-friendly community events, such as the Market in McCordsville, and is an outstanding destination or relocation spot for those who enjoy being active and spending time outdoors.
Lake views and delicious dining in McCordsville
McCordsville sits right on the edge of the Geist Reservoir, a must-see spot for those in search of lakeside views. It's about 4 miles from the Geist Waterfront Park, a prime spot for picnicking, birdwatching, and fishing. To get on the water, options include kayak, paddleboard, or canoe, with rentals available daily between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. for those who don't plan to bring their own equipment. The park itself is open from dawn to dusk, with the beach and swimming open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the beach season. It must be noted that in the interest of safety, swimming is prohibited during the off-season.
After spending some time out on the water, you're sure to work up an appetite. Thankfully, McCordsville has plenty of great restaurants to try during your visit. One top choice is Los Agaves, where you can indulge in some truly spectacular Mexican cuisine. From specialty fajitas to lamb chimichangas and even enchiladas con crema, this place has it all! Another unmissable restaurant in McCordsville is Maple McCordsville. This mouthwatering spot boasts a selection of tried-and-tested breakfast items, including shakshuka, eggs Benedict, and classic French toast. Maple is open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on weekends from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Things to know before visiting McCordsville
McCordsville boasts an excellent location, sitting less than 5 miles from Fortville, an underrated town with immaculate dining and Midwestern charm. It also sits less than 34 miles from Indianapolis International Airport, making it a perfect location for those looking to visit or move here from out of state. Once here, most visitors opt to rent a car and drive into McCordsville along Interstate 70 and other local highways.
As McCordsville is primarily a residential suburb, there are no hotels actually located in the neighborhood. That said, there are plenty of great options just a short drive away. One such option is BlissPoint Inn, a cheap and cheerful stay with rooms available for as little as $60 per night. Those seeking to stay somewhere a little more well-known can make themselves at home at Baymont by Wyndham Indianapolis Northeast, where you can enjoy comfortable rooms and an indoor on-site pool for just $90 per night. Note that prices are as of the time of this writing.
The best time to visit McCordsville is typically between mid-June and mid-September, according to Weather Spark. At this time of year, temperatures typically range from 54 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the perfect weather for a day out by the lake. Be sure to bring comfortable walking shoes if you plan to explore the lake area, as well as sunscreen and swimwear for enjoying the waters if you'll be visiting during the summer.