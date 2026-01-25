Amazon's Portable Chair Is A Compact Companion For RV And Car Camping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon is home to all kinds of camping and road trip equipment. From its portable camping light that doubles as a power bank to the site's high-rated sleeping bags for camping in comfort, there are great finds online that don't require a lot of technical camping knowledge or spending a fortune on fancy gear. In addition to the five essential Amazon camping items to bring on any trip, you're going to want a chair that you can take on the road with you. Amazon's portable chair is a great compact companion for RV and car camping.

Amazon carries several portable chairs from different brands, ranging in price from around $25 to $100. Carrying both well-known brands like Coleman and Cascade Mountain Tech, as well as Amazon-branded products, it's easy to find a portable chair in any price range. And fancy add-ons are definitely not necessities for all campers. If you're looking for a simple companion chair to your RV or camping setup, the most sensible (and affordable) model may just be Amazon's own.

Of the options available, the overall pick on Amazon is the Amazon Basics Camping Chair. At the time of this writing, this folding chair is listed for about $43, making it one of the more affordable options, and it has a high rating with past customers. Designed with a mesh backing for breathability, this chair is portable and compact, with a cup holder and an additional pocket for holding other loose items like cell phones, sunscreen, and snacks.