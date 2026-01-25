Common Wardrobe Mistakes First-Time Cruise Ship Passengers Always Regret Making
Are you new to cruising? If so, you're not alone. According to 2025 data from Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), 31% of people embarking on a cruise are doing so for the first time. For some, the ideal cruise means island hopping through the Caribbean on a massive ship, while others may prefer to embark on a more intimate river cruise in Europe. Regardless of how or where you're sailing, though, there are unspoken cruise ship rules that first-timers may not know — and some involve your wardrobe. On a cruise, it's important to make sure you have the proper attire.
You may think that packing for a cruise is as simple as throwing a swimsuit in a bag, but it's not quite that easy. Cruises often involve a variety of activities that can range from fancy dinners to time by the pool — and don't forget your shore excursions. After your first cruise, you'll be a pro at packing, but there are some common wardrobe mistakes that first-time cruise passengers always regret making. These include not having the appropriate clothing, or not having it accessible when you need it.
Don't worry, though. You don't have to go out and buy a whole new wardrobe for your cruise. You just have to be prepared with a few basics, like one Redditor who shared on r/Cruise, "I bought a black plain dress ... for my last cruise because I thought Holland America might be more dressy. I wore it to dinner every night. I always take a couple of cardigans on cruises for temperature changes, so varied the cardigan over the cruise."
Overlooking your ship's dinner dress code
Not knowing the dress code for dinner is one of the most common wardrobe mistakes that first-time cruise passengers make. Required attire can vary by cruise line, ship, and itinerary, so you'll want to research this ahead of time. Some cruise lines, such as Cunard, recommend cocktail dresses and dress pants for the evenings. Celebrity Cruises is a little more lax and calls its dinner attire "smart casual." You won't be able to wear shorts and flip flops to dinner, but you can get away with wearing jeans and a nice shirt.
Of course, if you don't want to dress up, you can opt to not eat in the dining areas that have a required dress code. Many ships have multiple dining options, after all. If you prefer, you can just grab a quick bite to eat in one of the casual spots, if your ship offers those options. Just know that you'll still likely see many passengers that are dressed up. Some really enjoy this part of cruising, like a Redditor who shared on r/Cruise, "I'm in construction and always look tattered so I wear a suit almost every night on a cruise. Mainly because I enjoy dressing up and I feel like cruises are the link to an era gone by when people always got dressed up." For those who enjoy being dressed to the nines, you'll be pleased to know that some cruise itineraries also have certain dedicated nights when cruise passengers can break out their fanciest clothes. On those nights, you'll see more people in tuxedos and ball gowns.
Forgetting clothes for theme nights
Many people taking their first cruise don't realize that there may be other theme nights happening during their time on the ship as well. For example, Royal Caribbean likes to throw back to the past with its Decades Parties. A retro '70s party is tons of fun, but if nostalgic dressing isn't your thing, other common themes include White Night and Caribbean/Island Night.
Not bringing along the proper attire for theme nights is a common wardrobe mistake because you may not receive communication from the cruise line that blatantly tells you to bring along this attire. Moreover, first-time cruise passengers may not know to go and look for this information. However, If you're on board and see everyone else dressed up for theme night, you'll regret not being able to join in on the fun. Make sure to plan ahead and check your cruise itinerary before you leave.
Some cruise lines, such as Carnival, have specific theme nights that vary depending on the duration of the cruise, making them easier to plan for in advance. Others, such as Royal Caribbean, may not announce specific theme nights until one to two weeks prior to setting sail. Royal Caribbean advises travelers to download its official app to see up-to-date information about theme nights. You can also connect with other cruise passengers ahead of time and share information on attire using platforms such as Facebook groups and Cruise Critic.
Not researching port clothing rules
When you're trying to decide what to pack for a cruise, don't just think about your attire for your on-board activities. Consider the places you'll be visiting, too. Cruise ship passengers who are visiting certain destinations for the first time will want to make sure there aren't any specific clothing-related rules for the places where they'll be disembarking. For example, camouflage is a hard no for certain places. It's a common print in the United States that isn't always associated with the military. However, it's against the law to wear camo-print clothing in certain destinations. Carnival Cruise Line even has a warning about this on its website for passengers headed to The Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, and St. Lucia. You'll want to leave any camo accessories (such as bags or belts) at home, too.
First-time cruise ship passengers who don't know about this rule often regret making this mistake. The St. Vincent Times shared a story about a cruise passenger sailing on Carnival's Venezia ship who committed this faux pas. According to the story, the guest said, "On November 3rd while on Venezia I was marched back to the ship like a common criminal by the Barbados police! Why!!? Because I was wearing camo shorts and a camo backpack." You can research the destination ahead of time to see if camouflage is off-limits, but if in doubt, just opt for another print.
Not having easy access to essential garments
First-time cruise passengers may not realize it, but when you check a bag, it could take a while for it to be delivered to your stateroom. Who wants to spend time waiting for your luggage when the pool is calling your name? If you don't want to wait to get your vacation started, take some advice from a traveler who shared on r/royalcaribbean, "Here's a tip for first time cruiser. If you want to do water slides, pack a swimsuit in a carryon backpack. My kids and I usually do waterslide 5 to 10 times when we get on after eating because most people's swimsuit is in checked bags."
You'll regret not having easy access to your swimwear, so make sure to throw it in your backpack. You may want to throw a change of clothes in there, too, since it's not guaranteed when your checked luggage will get to your room. This backpack cruise hack will ensure your embarkation day goes smoothly.
That backpack will come in handy on your last night on the cruise as well. Many cruise lines, such as Norwegian, will pick up your luggage that night. Your bags will be waiting for you the next morning when you get off of the ship, but you'll be without your belongings for a night. Another common wardrobe mistake first-time cruise passengers make is not setting aside an outfit for the next morning. Think of everything you may need — those who forget about some of the details such as clean socks and underwear always regret it.