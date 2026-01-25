Common Wardrobe Mistakes First-Time Cruise Ship Passengers Always Regret Making

Are you new to cruising? If so, you're not alone. According to 2025 data from Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), 31% of people embarking on a cruise are doing so for the first time. For some, the ideal cruise means island hopping through the Caribbean on a massive ship, while others may prefer to embark on a more intimate river cruise in Europe. Regardless of how or where you're sailing, though, there are unspoken cruise ship rules that first-timers may not know — and some involve your wardrobe. On a cruise, it's important to make sure you have the proper attire.

You may think that packing for a cruise is as simple as throwing a swimsuit in a bag, but it's not quite that easy. Cruises often involve a variety of activities that can range from fancy dinners to time by the pool — and don't forget your shore excursions. After your first cruise, you'll be a pro at packing, but there are some common wardrobe mistakes that first-time cruise passengers always regret making. These include not having the appropriate clothing, or not having it accessible when you need it.

Don't worry, though. You don't have to go out and buy a whole new wardrobe for your cruise. You just have to be prepared with a few basics, like one Redditor who shared on r/Cruise, "I bought a black plain dress ... for my last cruise because I thought Holland America might be more dressy. I wore it to dinner every night. I always take a couple of cardigans on cruises for temperature changes, so varied the cardigan over the cruise."