Between Vail And Denver Is Colorado's Picturesque Ski Resort With A Walkable Village And Beginner-Friendly Slopes

You don't have to travel far from Downtown Denver to find top-notch skiing. The picturesque ski resort Copper Mountain, about 75 miles west of the city and 20 miles southeast of Vail, has a walkable village and diverse terrain, including a great selection of beginner-friendly slopes.

The summit of Copper Mountain measures 12,313 feet, while the village at its base sits at an elevation of 9,712 feet. It's actually a trio of villages, or one village divided into three, depending on how you look at it: East Village, Center Village, and West Village. Quaint and pedestrian-friendly, they're home to shops, restaurants, cafes, and equipment outfitters. Go for coffee and a breakfast sandwich at Camp Hale Coffee Shop (open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.), then head over to nearby Copper Mountain Mercantile to shop for locally crafted souvenirs, or to Blueflower Candies & Provisions (open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) to buy some sweet treats. In the East Village, stop into JJ's Rocky Mountain Tavern (open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.) for burgers and beers. High Rockies Whiskey and Wine Bar in Center Village is a cozy spot for late-night snacks and drinks.

Slope-side lodgings, from conventional hotel rooms to spacious condos, are also available throughout the three walkable villages. Options include the alpine-inspired Tucker Mountain Lodge (rooms from $382 per night) in Center Village and the luxurious Cirque in the West Village (two-bedroom units from $742 per night), featuring condos with access to outdoor fire pits, a hot tub, and many other amenities. Looking for other places to ski close to Colorado's capital city? Winter Park, operated by the city of Denver, is a Colorado mountain town with European ski resort vibes in winter. And Loveland Ski Area, just 53 miles from Denver, sees an annual average of more than 32 feet of snow.