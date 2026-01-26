Between Vail And Denver Is Colorado's Picturesque Ski Resort With A Walkable Village And Beginner-Friendly Slopes
You don't have to travel far from Downtown Denver to find top-notch skiing. The picturesque ski resort Copper Mountain, about 75 miles west of the city and 20 miles southeast of Vail, has a walkable village and diverse terrain, including a great selection of beginner-friendly slopes.
The summit of Copper Mountain measures 12,313 feet, while the village at its base sits at an elevation of 9,712 feet. It's actually a trio of villages, or one village divided into three, depending on how you look at it: East Village, Center Village, and West Village. Quaint and pedestrian-friendly, they're home to shops, restaurants, cafes, and equipment outfitters. Go for coffee and a breakfast sandwich at Camp Hale Coffee Shop (open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.), then head over to nearby Copper Mountain Mercantile to shop for locally crafted souvenirs, or to Blueflower Candies & Provisions (open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) to buy some sweet treats. In the East Village, stop into JJ's Rocky Mountain Tavern (open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.) for burgers and beers. High Rockies Whiskey and Wine Bar in Center Village is a cozy spot for late-night snacks and drinks.
Slope-side lodgings, from conventional hotel rooms to spacious condos, are also available throughout the three walkable villages. Options include the alpine-inspired Tucker Mountain Lodge (rooms from $382 per night) in Center Village and the luxurious Cirque in the West Village (two-bedroom units from $742 per night), featuring condos with access to outdoor fire pits, a hot tub, and many other amenities. Looking for other places to ski close to Colorado's capital city? Winter Park, operated by the city of Denver, is a Colorado mountain town with European ski resort vibes in winter. And Loveland Ski Area, just 53 miles from Denver, sees an annual average of more than 32 feet of snow.
Plan a ski trip to Copper Mountain
From the villages at the base of the mountain, it's easy to access Copper Mountain's ski slopes. And the resort has a special asset: The mountain has naturally divided terrain, meaning that there are clearly defined sections for different ability levels. On the west side of the mountain, you'll find easy "green" trails, and in the center, intermediate "blue" runs. Difficult "black" and expert runs are located on the mountain's east side — great news for beginners, as you can't accidentally stumble onto a trail that's too challenging. (If you're just learning to ski, you may also want to visit Echo Mountain, another beginner-friendly resort near Denver.)
To get an overview of the mountain's layout, take a free mountain tour that departs daily at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. from the top of the American Eagle lift in Center Village. Beginners can also sign up for group lessons (a half day from $209 or a full day from $229, as of this writing). Enjoy gorgeous views of the Tenmile and Gore ranges as you ski or snowboard down the slopes. Non-beginner skiers, take note: Regulars say one of the most scenic runs is Collage, an intermediate (blue) trail with panoramic views of snowy mountain peaks. It's accessible from the Super Bee and Resolution lifts.
Single-day lift tickets range from $99 to $234 for adults, or $99 to $159 for kids (those aged 4 and under enter for free). Copper Mountain is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. It's less than a two-hour drive from Denver International, the largest airport in North America.