Colorado is a state know for fresh air, wide horizons, and year-round adventure. Whether you prefer hikes to glistening alpine lakes in Rocky Mountain National Park or high-desert mountain towns with wild rivers, or both, there are countless ways to enjoy the outdoors. You can choose to see it on horseback or by mountain bike; you can plant your feet in a river or rush downstream on a raft. Of course, the state also has some of the best skiing and snowboarding in the world. Options range from elegant resorts with private ski lounges in world-famous towns like Vail, Aspen, and Breckenridge to smaller mountains with their own underrated charm. Echo Mountain is the latter. For an easygoing, affordable way to enjoy Colorado snow without traveling too far from the city, Echo is a destination ski hill that stands out.

Located just above Idaho Springs, Echo Mountain combines proximity to Denver — a city that somehow gets more more sunny days than San Diego — with a relaxed, beginner-friendly atmosphere. Only a fifty-minute drive from downtown, Echo offers the rare chance to finish a day of work or play in the city, then be on the slopes before the sun sets. Reviews on Google and Tripadvisor show that Echo is known for its welcoming staff and approachable terrain that helps new skiers and riders gain confidence quickly. Affordable lift tickets ($35 for adults and $20 for children at time of application when purchased online) and inexpensive rentals make it an inviting choice for families, first-timers, and anyone wanting to sample Colorado skiing without the crowds or high price tags of larger resorts. With sweeping views, crisp mountain air, and Denver's skyline in the distance, Echo Mountain delivers an easy, memorable taste of winter in the Rockies.