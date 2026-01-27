5 Simple Cleaning Hacks To Keep Your RV Tidy
Recreational vehicles, or RVs, are a fantastic way to get on the road without leaving behind all of the comforts of home. With this portable abode, you get all the conveniences of plumbing, kitchen storage, and air conditioning, even when you're out in the middle of the desert. However, with an RV comes more responsibilities and maintenance. This includes filling up the gas, making sure everything is strapped down for travel, and of course, the dreaded cleaning. Since it is such a small space, dirt and debris will inevitably find their way inside more often than in a regular home. This is especially true if you're living out of your RV, however, keep in mind that some U.S. states made it illegal to do so.
While it may seem like common sense to use the same cleaning products and techniques you'd use in a regular house, you may want to think twice before diving in. It turns out that there are key differences between cleaning an RV and a regular home that should always be kept in mind while getting the job done. Luckily, with the right tools and strategies, cleaning an RV can be a breeze.
Ventilation is essential
Prior to cleaning your RV, the first thing you should do is open as many doors and windows as possible. This is especially crucial when using chemical cleaners for bathrooms and kitchen spaces. This way, the fumes from your cleaning products can exit through the windows instead of becoming trapped in your space, which could become a health hazard for passengers, especially children and animals, who are along for the ride. Inhaling cleaning products for an extended period of time can lead to headaches, respiratory problems, and allergic reactions, per the American Lung Association. So when you are cleaning with chemicals, keep those windows open.
Another benefit of ventilation is that fresh air can help dry surfaces faster, preventing moisture buildup and reducing the risk of mold and mildew formation. You can also use a dehumidifier if you have issues with moisture buildup in your RV. Excess moisture in the air can occur in any season in an RV and may lead to damage over time, so using a dehumidifier is a great solution for peace of mind.
Avoid harsh chemicals
Another thing that will help with that strong chemical smell is choosing less abrasive cleaners for your RV. Avoid bleach and ammonia-based cleaners unless absolutely necessary, opting for mild and non-toxic products as a first line of defense against dirt and grime. Ammonia can also damage certain surfaces and materials of your RV, including tinted windows, countertops, and floors. Plus, given that you will likely be staying at campsites and natural areas, biodegradable products are a great choice, especially dish soap and detergent.
If you have a black tank, don't clean your toilet with everyday toilet bowl cleaner. Instead, look for a specialized enzyme-based toilet cleaner that is safe for your black tank. Generally, you want to look for RV-specific cleaning products whenever possible, but products like all-purpose cleaning sprays, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, and glass cleaners are usually safe to use in RV spaces.
Use the right tools
Now that you have all the right cleaners for your RV, you need the right tools to keep your camper sparkling. The key to this is finding appliances that are compact and can easily be stowed away in a small space. In this case, portable vacuums are your friend. Make sure your vacuum can also detach to become a handheld vacuum, so you can reach those tiny corners in your camper. Similarly, find a mop system that is space-saving and doesn't involve a bucket or a bulky mop head. Think of all-in-one mops, like a Swiffer, or a steam mop for a more thorough clean.
For daily spot cleaning, you can wipe counters and surfaces down with a microfiber cloth. These cloths are effective at trapping debris, quick-drying, and will not scratch delicate surfaces. Plus, they are easily washable and reusable, making them great for long road trips.
Start up high and work your way down
Much like in your home, the best way to clean your RV is from top to bottom. When you clean the upper spaces, like ceiling vents and above cabinets, debris tends to fall to the floor in the process. So, in order to avoid having to clean your floors and lower surfaces a second time, start from the top and work your way down. You can begin with ceilings, scooping up cobwebs, vacuuming fans and light fixtures, and cleaning skylights. Next, move onto the cabinets and shelving units, dusting and wiping the surfaces clean. Then, move on to the walls, doors, and counters, followed by lower storage compartments, seating areas, and finally, the floors.
When it comes to kitchen appliances such as microwaves and stovetops, specialized cleaning products may be needed to scrub away stubborn grease. Use your compact vacuum and mop to clean vinyl flooring, and spot treat carpet stains with a carpet cleaner before vacuuming. Don't forget about those hidden storage compartments under the seats, and closets deserve a vacuum as well.
Make decluttering a habit
When you travel in a mobile home, clutter builds up fast. Whether it's stale cookies in the back of the pantry, outdoor equipment, or clothes overflowing out of the small closet, it doesn't take much for a small RV to become completely packed. When you clean your RV, make decluttering a regular part of the routine. One of the top affordable RV finds you can buy at IKEA is the Skubb organization bin, a compact storage cube ideal for keeping your belongings organized and out of sight to minimize visual clutter. It's important to declutter often and travel with your necessities only. To help with your RV's limited bathroom storage, consider a shower tension rod or wall-mounted organizer to free up countertops and cabinets.
One Reddit user in a discussion thread titled "RV cleaning" attested to this habit. "For me, I just keep things uncluttered," they wrote. "Everything has a place, and when it's not being used, it goes in that place." Having a cluttered and disorganized space could make you feel unsettled. In fact, clutter in the home is a known contributor to stress. Making organization a consistent priority and habit will allow you to find things more easily and help you enjoy your time on the road.