North Carolina's 5 Best Affordable Barbecue Restaurants In Charlotte, According To Reviews

Midwood Smokehouse has three locations in the greater Charlotte area, all of which have over 4.5 stars on Google. However, the Plaza Midwood location has over 6,300 reviews at the time of this writing, making it the most well-reviewed spot on our list. Which makes sense, considering it's in Charlotte's most eclectic neighborhood with funky art, vintage shops, and dive bars.

But before we dive into what the guests are saying, let's break down Midwood's affordability. When looking at barbecue plates on the menu, eight options are $20 or less, including brisket and burnt ends. Alternatively, you can get tacos or sandwiches for less than $20, with some options (like the brisket sandwich) going for less than $15. Even if you order the most expensive dish on the menu (a full rack of ribs), your total will be less than $40, and you'll likely have leftovers. Party packs that feed two to 10 people range from $30 to $80.

Guests rave about the fast service, the deliciousness of the food (particularly the ribs and burnt ends), and the hearty portion sizes. One Google reviewer comments that, as a native of Kansas City, he has a high standard for barbecue, and Midwood delivered. Another guest claims the local chain serves "the best cornbread I've ever had." Overall, while each Midwood location across North and South Carolina offers a tasty and memorable experience, the Plaza Midwood location seems to go above and beyond in every regard.