North Carolina's Charlotte Neighborhood Is A Walkable Haven To Explore Local Shops And Delicious Cuisine

Charlotte, North Carolina, is such a diverse destination that each neighborhood has a different vibe. From the funky art and cool dive bars of the eclectic Plaza Midwood to the perfect urban escape of North Davidson, the city has many faces. But if all you can think of is your stomach and impulse buys on vacation, Dilworth is the perfect place to explore. You'll love going from one restaurant to another, since there's a wide range of cuisines to discover. Whether you love Thai food, Japanese sushi, Mediterranean dishes, or good, old-fashioned American fare, any meal can turn into a globetrotting culinary adventure here.

Walking from one end of Dilworth to the other takes only 30 minutes, which helps earn it a score of 78 on Walk Score's walkability rankings. This means most errands can be accomplished on foot, and when you've got so many local shops to peruse, that's a blessing. The neighborhood is bordered by Sedgefield to the south and Uptown Charlotte to the north, while South End and Myers Park sit to its west and east, respectively. And because of the area's pedestrian-friendly nature, it's relatively easy to find yourself strolling from one neighborhood to the next.

But shopping and eating aren't the only things that make the neighborhood stand out. Dilworth is actually the city's first inner-ring suburb, established in 1890. It is also home to the annual Yiasou Greek Festival. If walkability, shopping, and a vibrant restaurant scene are your top priorities for your Charlotte trip, it's best to book accommodation right in Dilworth. Kasa Edison House Charlotte is centrally located near several restaurants, and the luxurious Morehead Inn provides guests with antique elegance.