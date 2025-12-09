The 'North Carolina Barbecue Trail' Is A Mouthwatering Journey Through Old-School Smokehouses Steeped In Tradition

The North Carolina Barbecue trail starts off in Ayden with the Skylight Inn, which uses eastern-style methods over wood coals, and earned a coveted James Beard "American Classics" award. Next, the trail heads to Greenville, home to one of America's prettiest downtowns. The main attraction for foodies here is B's barbecue, which is known for mouthwatering ribs. Get there early or they might run out! In Goldsboro, Wilbur's Barbecue has a convenient drive-through and eastern-style 'cue, plus it's a great spot to grab some merchandise and souvenirs.

Heading to Dudley, Grady's Barbecue might not look like much from the outside, but the little shack serves up a mean rack of ribs (cash-only). Another small town oozing with charm that the trail winds through is Shelby, sandwiched between Asheville and Charlotte with unique southern cuisine. Stop by the Red Bridges Barbecue Lodge for hickory-smoked pork sandwiches, or for something different, livermush is a local delicacy (pig liver, cornmeal, and seasonings) and is served at the Shelby Cafe (among other restaurants).

No barbecue trail would be complete without visiting Lexington, often considered North Carolina's "gateway to BBQ," which has a walkable downtown with several barbecue joints serving up "Lexington style" 'cue (using the pork shoulder). The city's oldest BBQ spot (that is still using pits) is the Lexington Bar-B-Q Center, which has been in operation since the 1950s and is another mouthwatering stop on the barbecue trail. Most people go for the vinegar-based pork served with the hush puppies and red slaw, but they have a variety of pit-cooked options.