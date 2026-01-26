The Big Changes Coming To Grand Canyon's Iconic Havasu Falls Permitting System In 2026

The multi-day trek to the Grand Canyon's beautiful Havasu Falls is one of the most iconic hikes in the country. It's a challenging adventure that requires training for most. And thanks to big changes coming to the site's permitting system in 2026 — including a new policy that will allow travelers earlier-than-usual access to reservations — it's a trip all visitors will want to carefully plan in advance.

First, a bit of background: The ethereal Arizona waterfalls are a series of turquoise-hued cascades located in the remote Havasu Canyon, fed by the Colorado River. While it's technically a side canyon on the south side of the Grand Canyon, it's not part of Grand Canyon National Park, so it's not managed by the National Park Service. Instead, the canyon is part of Arizona's Havasupai Tribe Reservation. The name Havasupai means "people of the blue-green waters," and the Havasupai Tribe has inhabited the area for more than 1,000 years. Today, many tribal members live in the Havasu Canyon's Supai Village, managing access to the region's trails and waterfalls.

For visitors, gaining that access is somewhat tricky. You can't go without a three-night, four-day permit bundled with a camping or lodging reservation issued by the Havasupai Tribe. So what's new about visiting Havasu Falls in 2026? In short, the official season for Havasu Falls runs from February through November, and as of January 21 through January 31, 2026, you can score early access by paying an extra fee of $40 to $160, depending on the accommodation type.