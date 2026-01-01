The Grand Canyon's Best-Kept Secret Is A Hidden Grotto That Looks Like A Fantasy
The Grand Canyon is one of the top tourist attractions in the United States, drawing around 5 million visitors per year. Along with breathtaking views, the Grand Canyon offers hiking trails, budget-friendly river rafting, and unmatched camping experiences. If you're exploring the Grand Canyon, you might come across one of its best-kept secrets: A beautiful hidden grotto that looks like something out of a fantasy novel.
The appropriately named Elves Chasm would fit right in with Rivendell in "The Lord of the Rings" movies. It features a waterfall with a pool below, surrounded by plants and flowers. It's the perfect place for a swim (and a great photo op, too). You might expect that Elves Chasm would be overrun with tourists, but it's often very quiet. There's a very good reason for that: It's quite hard to access, requiring planning, dedication, money, and time, and, depending on your route, a lot of training, too.
How to access Elves Chasm
Elves Chasm is located at mile 116.5 of the Colorado River (one of the most dangerous rivers in America), and it's not reachable by car. There are two ways to get to Elves Chasm: Either as part of a guided whitewater rafting tour or on a difficult hike suited only for very experienced backpackers. Many whitewater rafting tours of the Lower Grand Canyon include an Elves Chasm stop, and it's often a highlight of the trip. "Jumping from the waterfall at Elves Chasm is an unforgettable experience," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer of their Western River Expeditions trip.
Experienced backpackers can reach Elves Chasm via the Royal Arch Loop, but it's a difficult and dangerous hike that requires a permit. Casual hikers should not attempt it. The National Park Service warns, "For those yet to acquire off trail navigational skills and the ability to rig a rappel anchor, this hike offers about a million ways to get into serious trouble in a remote part of the Grand Canyon." However, for those with the skills, it's an unforgettable accomplishment. "Finally setting foot into the grotto of Elves Chasm was a landmark experience for me," writes one hiking blogger who finally explored the site after years of training.