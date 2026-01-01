The Grand Canyon's Best-Kept Secret Is A Hidden Grotto That Looks Like A Fantasy

The Grand Canyon is one of the top tourist attractions in the United States, drawing around 5 million visitors per year. Along with breathtaking views, the Grand Canyon offers hiking trails, budget-friendly river rafting, and unmatched camping experiences. If you're exploring the Grand Canyon, you might come across one of its best-kept secrets: A beautiful hidden grotto that looks like something out of a fantasy novel.

The appropriately named Elves Chasm would fit right in with Rivendell in "The Lord of the Rings" movies. It features a waterfall with a pool below, surrounded by plants and flowers. It's the perfect place for a swim (and a great photo op, too). You might expect that Elves Chasm would be overrun with tourists, but it's often very quiet. There's a very good reason for that: It's quite hard to access, requiring planning, dedication, money, and time, and, depending on your route, a lot of training, too.