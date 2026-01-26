The World's Latest Blue Zone Is An Elite Mediterranean Town On Italy's Coast With Ethereal Beaches

You might have heard of the small Sardinian town of Arzachena in the news lately, as reporters are abuzz with excitement. This elegant enclave, known as a luxury tourism destination on the northeastern side of the Italian island, is now a designated Blue Zone, an area where the population is exceptionally healthy and has a longer-than-average lifespan. Arzachena is not the island's first Blue Zone. Sardinia's high density of centenarians was first identified and celebrated in the mountainous region of Ogliastra. Today, Arzachena and its idyllic surroundings have joined the rather exclusive club, which also includes Okinawa, Japan; Nicoya, Costa Rica; Loma Linda, California; and Ikaria, Greece.

Arzachena is a historically rich region, dotted with sites like The Giants' Tomb of Coddu Vecchiu, a Bronze Age site that shows evidence of occupation and trade in an area that dates back over the millennia. One lucky visitor even discovered historic Roman coins buried in the sand of Azarchena — detectorists, take note: the region is a treasure trove of archeological sites.

Sardinia is awash with charming villages and gorgeous beaches like those you'll find on Asinara, the secret car-free island off the north of Sardinia's coast. Arzachena is no exception to the rule. It's the sweeping crystalline stretches of sand along the Emerald Coast around Arzachena that have been pulling in the yachts since the 1960s. Spiaggia del Principe offers dazzling white sand and translucent aquamarine waters, while the neighboring and isolated Piccolo Romazzino is a secluded oasis that can be reached by boat. In fact, it's high-end travelers who have inadvertently earned Arzachena its Blue Zone status.