The World's Latest Blue Zone Is An Elite Mediterranean Town On Italy's Coast With Ethereal Beaches
You might have heard of the small Sardinian town of Arzachena in the news lately, as reporters are abuzz with excitement. This elegant enclave, known as a luxury tourism destination on the northeastern side of the Italian island, is now a designated Blue Zone, an area where the population is exceptionally healthy and has a longer-than-average lifespan. Arzachena is not the island's first Blue Zone. Sardinia's high density of centenarians was first identified and celebrated in the mountainous region of Ogliastra. Today, Arzachena and its idyllic surroundings have joined the rather exclusive club, which also includes Okinawa, Japan; Nicoya, Costa Rica; Loma Linda, California; and Ikaria, Greece.
Arzachena is a historically rich region, dotted with sites like The Giants' Tomb of Coddu Vecchiu, a Bronze Age site that shows evidence of occupation and trade in an area that dates back over the millennia. One lucky visitor even discovered historic Roman coins buried in the sand of Azarchena — detectorists, take note: the region is a treasure trove of archeological sites.
Sardinia is awash with charming villages and gorgeous beaches like those you'll find on Asinara, the secret car-free island off the north of Sardinia's coast. Arzachena is no exception to the rule. It's the sweeping crystalline stretches of sand along the Emerald Coast around Arzachena that have been pulling in the yachts since the 1960s. Spiaggia del Principe offers dazzling white sand and translucent aquamarine waters, while the neighboring and isolated Piccolo Romazzino is a secluded oasis that can be reached by boat. In fact, it's high-end travelers who have inadvertently earned Arzachena its Blue Zone status.
Why is Arzachena a hot spot for luxury tourism?
As mentioned previously, the azure blue waters have been a favorite destination for wealthy travelers since the 1960s. The secluded inlets and pristine waters off northern Sardinia were first noticed by Prince Aga Khan IV, the Imam (leader) of Ismaili Muslims, who admired the Emerald Coast so much that he invested in the area, which now boasts a luxury marina, Porto Rotondo, and prestigious resorts like Hotel Abi d'Oru and W Sardinia – Poltu Quatu.
A prestigious marina and numerous five-star hotels served to cement the area's place on the map for luxury yachting holidays in the Mediterranean. The Prince saw the potential of the unspoilt beauty of North Sardinia's coastline, and that vision has remained the ethos of the area — resorts work with nature, not against it.
Spiagga del Principe (meaning Prince's Beach) is named after Aga Khan IV, a nod to his passion for the area. The alcove beaches of fine white sand are a dream to explore — particularly the stretch from Cala Battistoni to Cala Granu, and best done by boat, particularly in the case of isolated spots like Piccolo Romazzino. There are numerous local skippers to take you out for the day to explore the beaches and small neighboring islands.
How did Arzachena get Blue Zone status?
Arzachena's Blue Zone status was reported in September of 2025. On the surface, it shares many of the same "Power 9" attributes as the world's other Blue Zones. Its residents have a strong sense of family and community; they engage in natural exercise like long walks; their diet is packed with beans, grains, goat's milk, goat's cheese, and very little meat; they have a stress-free life on the whole; and enjoy local wine in moderation. After extensive studies, these factors were noted as the Blue Zone secrets to longevity in the five destinations of Okinawa, Sardinia, Costa Rica, California, and Greece. Unlike the previous Blue Zones, though, Arzachena has a rather unusual attribute that has contributed to its Blue Zone status, according to researchers — its luxury tourism industry.
Pietro Mereu, Artistic Director of Longevity Fest told Latte Luxury News that since the 1960s, "the emergence of an economy dominated by high-end tourism and related services, yielding per-capita income levels well above the Sardinian average, employment opportunities for residents expanded significantly." He went on to say that, "today's population combines elements of small-community social cohesion with cosmopolitan exposure. This profile probably led to the emergence of exceptional longevity in a context marked by economic modernization, migration, and global connectivity." In short, Arzachena has an affluent, comfortable feel, matched with a healthy lifestyle and preserved Sardinian traditions that support longevity.