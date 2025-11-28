Italy's Secret, Car-Free Island Escape Is An Uncrowded Idyll With Gorgeous Beaches And Trails

Mainland Italy is such a delight that the mind-boggling fact that the nation also comprises around 450 islands often goes under our radar, with cultural titans Florence, Rome, and Venice capturing our full attention as the destinations to prioritize. But venture further afield to Italy's islands to experience a slice of la dolce vita, getting the same culinary and cultural delights but at an easy-going pace. The nation's second largest island, Sardinia, is home to majestic beaches and unmatched food, and has one tiny neighboring island, a local secret: Asinara -– an idyllic, virtually uninhabited paradise off the north coast, with a fascinating story.

To discover car-free, uncrowded Asinara, the first step is to get to Sardinia. Off the western coast of Italy, it's surprisingly easy to reach from the mainland by sea or air -– there are three international airports to this large island (Alghero, Cagliari, and Olbia), plus ferries set sail to Sardinia from Naples, Rome, and Tuscany if you prefer to go by sea (or bring your own hire car).

Sardinia is huge, and its quaint beach towns get very busy in July and August – there's really no avoiding peak season anywhere in Italy. But basing yourself in fascinating Alghero, an ancient town in the north that's been a cultural crossroads for centuries, is a good spot to soak up the bustling vibrancy before sneaking off for a blissful escape on Asinara. As Asinara Island is a national park and marine protected area, it's highly recommended that you make your first visit with an official tour operator recommended by the park, who'll guide you on foot, by bicycle, or even in a small electric car across this verdant haven.