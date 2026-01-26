Stanley Tucci Reveals His 3 Favorite Food Cities In The World (And They're All In Europe)
Stanley Tucci, an Oscar-nominated actor, is also known for passion for food. He is also the author of multiple cookbooks, award-winning food-related books, and culinary travel shows. Through multiple interviews, memoirs that described what he ate in a year, and shows like CNN's "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," he has chosen a few of his favorite food cities around the world that he regularly returns to — and they're all in Europe.
According to an interview with Travel + Leisure, his favorite food cities include London, Milan, and Paris. Tucci admits he's most knowledgeable about European food, and he hasn't traveled to Africa, South America, or many countries in the East, so he may be missing out on the 10 best destinations across Asia for foodies. He has stated to Forbes that food is the "best way to understand what makes a country and its people unique."
Throughout his interviews, books, television shows, and his social media content, he consistently points out that dishes made from a handful of high-quality, local, seasonal ingredients — as well as a bit of technique — can lead to simple but delicious meals. Visiting farmers markets and choosing smaller family-run or independent restaurants can often lead to better dining experiences in these cities. His best recommendations: Go during the slow-season, which is usually during the winter months, and eat at the restaurants where you see the locals for the most authentic dining experience.
Explore Tucci's favorite diverse food cultures of London and Paris
The actor told Tempus Magazine that London is the "most exciting place for world cuisines" due to its diverse culture. In an episode of "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," he highlights the contributions of Italian immigrants to London's culinary scene, and some of his favorite restaurants there serve traditional Italian cuisine. One example is La Mia Mamma, where Italian mothers — home cooks with no prior restaurant experience — serve a rotating menu of authentic dishes like a Sicilian-style rigatoni dish with sautéed eggplant, tomato sauce, and ricotta with the help of professional chefs. He also includes restaurants that serve traditional British fare, like the Sunday Roast lunch at Ducksoup.
Tucci gave one tip to Travel + Leisure about where to find the best food and how they reveal the "soul" of the place: "Farmers markets in particular are a way of understanding the people who live in any given place. Not only the produce or products that are sold, but how fresh are they, and where are those products from," he said. He actually prefers them over some Michelin-starred restaurants. "Often, I find that many of the restaurants that have earned this coveted award are a bit fussy, to say the least, and I've left a few of them completely famished, as I have never found pretentiousness very filling," Tucci said in his book, "Taste: My Life Through Food."
In France, Paris' oldest district features everything you could want from the city, including the oldest market, Marché des Enfants Rouges. Some of the most popular stalls are a Moroccan food stall, a Lebanese deli, and a French-style sandwich and crepe shop at Chez Alain Miam. He's also been rumored to be an occasional guest at Chez L'ami Louis.
Discover Milan's regional ingredients transformed into memorable meals
As an Italian-American, it comes as no surprise that Italy is Stanley Tucci's ultimate favorite food destination. Tucci has described Italy as a "feast for the senses," to Forbes. He sees Italian cuisine as deeply rooted in local regions and traditions, which is quite different from the more mainstream food culture he sees in the United States.
Tucci told People Magazine, "Italy uses each region, and each part of each region will use ingredients that are indigenous specifically to them ... In America, you can drive 300 miles and have exactly the same menu as you had from the place you left." On his "Searching for Italy" show, he raves about each region's signature dishes, including Emilia-Romagna's cheeses and Tuscany's Bistecca alla Fiorentina, a steak simply seasoned with salt and olive oil. In another episode, Tucci described his absolute best pasta places that he ate at in Rome on 'Searching For Italy.'
In Lombardy, there's one restaurant (and one dish) in Milan that Tucci insists is reason enough to visit Italy: Michelin-recognized Trippa, a casual trattoria that is known for its butter and Parmesan tagliatelle. The head chef, Diego Rossi, revealed his special technique for making this hearty, cheesy pasta dish. The special ingredient is chicken broth, made from just chicken and water, that's slowly cooked down into a gelatin. Then, the freshly-made pasta is finished with butter and a blended, aged Parmesan that melts smoothly instead of curdling. While the dish seems pretty straightforward, it highlights how high-quality ingredients made by talented chefs keep regulars coming back for more. The restaurant is also famous for its risotto and tripe, but a meal here costs about $60 on average per person, so you too can have an unforgettable meal.