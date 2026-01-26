Stanley Tucci Reveals His 3 Favorite Food Cities In The World (And They're All In Europe)

Stanley Tucci, an Oscar-nominated actor, is also known for passion for food. He is also the author of multiple cookbooks, award-winning food-related books, and culinary travel shows. Through multiple interviews, memoirs that described what he ate in a year, and shows like CNN's "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," he has chosen a few of his favorite food cities around the world that he regularly returns to — and they're all in Europe.

According to an interview with Travel + Leisure, his favorite food cities include London, Milan, and Paris. Tucci admits he's most knowledgeable about European food, and he hasn't traveled to Africa, South America, or many countries in the East, so he may be missing out on the 10 best destinations across Asia for foodies. He has stated to Forbes that food is the "best way to understand what makes a country and its people unique."

Throughout his interviews, books, television shows, and his social media content, he consistently points out that dishes made from a handful of high-quality, local, seasonal ingredients — as well as a bit of technique — can lead to simple but delicious meals. Visiting farmers markets and choosing smaller family-run or independent restaurants can often lead to better dining experiences in these cities. His best recommendations: Go during the slow-season, which is usually during the winter months, and eat at the restaurants where you see the locals for the most authentic dining experience.