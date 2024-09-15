Paris' Oldest District Features Everything You Could Want From The City And More

North of the banks of the Seine in ancient times was the river's flood zone, Le Marais ("the marsh"). Little did the medieval residents on the tiny island in the river know that once the king built a wall protecting the north side of the river in 1190, the now-marshless Marais would turn into a hub for royalty and their affluent friends as it developed into Paris' sophisticated center during the 16th and 17th centuries. Thanks to a 1960s cultural preservation act, many of the historically-rich mansions and palaces have been restored to the Right Bank, assuring Le Marais — not to be confused with Marseilles, France's second-largest city and an untouristy gem – is full of the beauty, food, and culture for which Paris is known.

Advertisement

Le Marais is the city's oldest district and comprises 12 walkable neighborhoods, including the grassy royal square of Place des Vosges, the medieval gothic architecture of Notre Dame and l'Ile de la Cité, and the charming, ancient footpaths and original 12th century wall in St. Paul Village. Mansions-turned-museums in the homes of some of Paris' most revered private citizens abound. Victor Hugo's residence on 6 Place des Vosges is free and open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. every day except Monday. The Hôtel Salé, which dates to 1659, is home to the Picasso Museum, which opens Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. for €16. The first Sunday of each month is free.