Paris' Oldest District Features Everything You Could Want From The City And More
North of the banks of the Seine in ancient times was the river's flood zone, Le Marais ("the marsh"). Little did the medieval residents on the tiny island in the river know that once the king built a wall protecting the north side of the river in 1190, the now-marshless Marais would turn into a hub for royalty and their affluent friends as it developed into Paris' sophisticated center during the 16th and 17th centuries. Thanks to a 1960s cultural preservation act, many of the historically-rich mansions and palaces have been restored to the Right Bank, assuring Le Marais — not to be confused with Marseilles, France's second-largest city and an untouristy gem – is full of the beauty, food, and culture for which Paris is known.
Le Marais is the city's oldest district and comprises 12 walkable neighborhoods, including the grassy royal square of Place des Vosges, the medieval gothic architecture of Notre Dame and l'Ile de la Cité, and the charming, ancient footpaths and original 12th century wall in St. Paul Village. Mansions-turned-museums in the homes of some of Paris' most revered private citizens abound. Victor Hugo's residence on 6 Place des Vosges is free and open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. every day except Monday. The Hôtel Salé, which dates to 1659, is home to the Picasso Museum, which opens Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. for €16. The first Sunday of each month is free.
Parisian cuisine shines in Le Marais' restaurants, cafes, and pâtisseries
Lucky for you, some of Paris' best-rated food tours are in Le Marais. The city's oldest food market, Marché Couvert des Enfants Rouges, on 39 Rue de Bretagne, dates back 400 years, and still opens faithfully Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., with an early closing time of 5 p.m. on Sundays. The market is closed on Mondays. For a traditional Breton galette, which can be enjoyed with sweet or savory filling, check out traveler-favorite Breizh Cafe on 109 Rue Vieille du Temple, open daily from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Perfectly delicate desserts and pastries made daily by some of Paris' finest chefs are also an important part of the district's offerings. Enjoy tea fit for a king; visit Louis XIV's favorite tea house, Dammann Frères, at 15 Place des Vosges, which is open for exquisite treats during the week from 11 a.m. — and weekends from 10 a.m. — until 7:30 p.m. And, although the oldest pastry shop in Paris is just outside the borders of Le Marais, it's also well worth a visit.
The chic, intellectual, and sophisticated heart of the city provides something for everyone
Le Marais contains some of the most prominent historical and cultural communities in Paris. The traditional Jewish quarter, which dates to the 12th century on the Ile de la Cité, is known as Pletzl ("little place" in Yiddish). Babylon Tours Paris offers the Jewish Quarter Walking Tour, which is recommended on Tripadvisor by 100% of its reviewers. Small-group tours lasting nearly three hours cost $58.43 and meet at Metro St. Paul.
The gay community, which settled in Le Marais in the 1980s, took advantage of the mansions and structures still in disrepair after the historical preservation ordinance in the 1960s. Their presence in Le Marais was fully secured during the 2018 Gay Games, when rainbow flags were installed on street signs and near important locations, which you can seek out today by their rainbow colors. Be sure to visit Banana Cafe, on 13 Rue de la Ferronnerie, for drag shows, go-go boys, and all-night fun from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.
Both vintage-seekers and style-vultures will also love the diverse boutiques of the district. From decor to books, gardening to fashion, sex shops to childrens' items, there's something for everyone. For a little bit of everything, check out department-style concept store, Merci, at 111 Boulevard Beaumarchais. It's open from 10:30 a.m. every day, with closure at 7:30 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.