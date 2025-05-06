The Absolute Best Pasta Places Stanley Tucci Ate At In Rome On 'Searching For Italy,' Ranked

CNN's Emmy-award-winning travel show, "Searching for Italy," follows actor Stanley Tucci as he makes his way through the most iconic cities of the Bel Paese, reconnecting with his heritage through food. The two-season series opens with the Oscar-nominated actor making his way through Naples for its pizza and the Amalfi Coast for its oversized lemons. Episode 2, Rome, explores the Eternal City's iconic pasta dishes. Italy is a smorgasbord of pasta, from Strada delle Orecchiette in the town of Bari — the street famous for fresh homemade pasta in the Puglia region — to the picturesque town of Pontremoli, known as the birthplace of Italy's oldest known pasta. However, there are four specific Roman pastas: carbonara, cacio e pepe, amatriciana, and alla gricia, which are essential for any pasta fan visiting the capital city to try.

The restaurants portrayed range from eateries using multi-generation recipes to avant-garde Michelin-star establishments putting unexpected spins on Italian classics. The actor also visited a few non-sit-down-restaurant style eateries, like Bar San Calisto, a no-frills cafe frequented by locals, La Reginella in the city's Jewish quarter for seasonal fried artichokes, and Pro Loco Dol, a deli specializing in produce from Italy's famed Lazio region. However, the episode's pasta highlights are what most visitors to Rome should gravitate to, so we dove into the pasta places that Tucci visits in the episode and compared them based on authenticity, dining experience, consistency, and essentially how likely diners are to claim that what they ate there was one of the best dishes of their lives. Of course, if you're still jonesing for more, look to Bologna, the underrated Italian city known for some of the world's best pasta, which is where Tucci heads off to in Episode 3, exploring the region's traditional Parmigiano cheese (in Parma) and balsamic vinegar (in Modena).