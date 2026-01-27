Pennsylvania's Best-Kept Secret For Hiking In The Poconos

There are three main things to do at the Rail Gap Nature Preserve: hiking, fishing, and history. Before you cast your line or take off into the woods, the most important thing to note about this nature preserve is that it is managed as a primitive natural area. That means no restrooms, no water fountains, and no trash cans. Stock up before you go, and if you pack it in, pack it out.

The preserve is open daily from dawn to dusk, and the only way to get there is by driving. There are two small parking lots, one on each side of the creek, which supports a natural trout population. You can cast your line and enjoy catch-and-release fishing, which is permitted with a valid Pennsylvania license. The East side of the reserve is accessible via Shafers Schoolhouse Road. This side has three hiking trails, one of which follows the tracks of the old railroad bed.

The West side of Pocono Creek is home to the longest trail in the system (1 mile long) and an out-and-back spur that takes you to a water tower. The preserve is also known for its marine fossils, so keep an eye out for interesting markings as you bounce along the rocks at the water's edge. The Rail Gap Nature Preserve only has just over 2 miles of marked trails, but the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, home to the state's tallest waterfall, Raymondskill Falls is just a 15-minute drive away if you've still got juice in your legs.