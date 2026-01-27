Pennsylvania's Best-Kept Secret For Hiking In The Poconos
The Poconos are full of iconic waterfalls and picturesque views, but this mountain range also has its fair share of quiet corners that most people pass. Just west of Stroudsburg is one of those places, a wonderful Pennsylvania secret known as the Rail Gap Pocono Creek Nature Preserve. One reason why it's a secret is that it's a fairly new recreation area. The area opened to the public as a preserve in 2021 after it was purchased and protected by the Pocono Heritage Land Trust and Stroud Township. In the years since, this 61.5-acre nature preserve has blossomed into an awesome, low-key spot to get outside, only about an hour and a half from Newark Liberty International Airport and 45 minutes from Allentown.
The preserve gets its name from a section of the Wilkes-Barre and Eastern Railroad route that once ran through this protected land. Hikes take you along the area's industrial past, from old farm equipment to remnants of a railroad bridge crossing Pocono Creek. In addition to its importance to the area's economic development, this land is rich in natural beauty. Old-growth rhododendrons, marine fossils, and amphibians such as frogs and toads thrive in the area, all shaded by towering Eastern Hemlock groves. Shimmering in the center is the clean waters of Pocono Creek, classified as Class A Wild Trout Waters.
Planning your visit to the Rail Gap Nature Preserve
There are three main things to do at the Rail Gap Nature Preserve: hiking, fishing, and history. Before you cast your line or take off into the woods, the most important thing to note about this nature preserve is that it is managed as a primitive natural area. That means no restrooms, no water fountains, and no trash cans. Stock up before you go, and if you pack it in, pack it out.
The preserve is open daily from dawn to dusk, and the only way to get there is by driving. There are two small parking lots, one on each side of the creek, which supports a natural trout population. You can cast your line and enjoy catch-and-release fishing, which is permitted with a valid Pennsylvania license. The East side of the reserve is accessible via Shafers Schoolhouse Road. This side has three hiking trails, one of which follows the tracks of the old railroad bed.
The West side of Pocono Creek is home to the longest trail in the system (1 mile long) and an out-and-back spur that takes you to a water tower. The preserve is also known for its marine fossils, so keep an eye out for interesting markings as you bounce along the rocks at the water's edge. The Rail Gap Nature Preserve only has just over 2 miles of marked trails, but the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, home to the state's tallest waterfall, Raymondskill Falls is just a 15-minute drive away if you've still got juice in your legs.