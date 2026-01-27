This Laid-Back Coastal City Out West Was Named The Friendliest Place In The US For 2025
Over the years, world-famous destinations have begun developing reputations not only for their attractions but for their locals. Known for its ancient architecture and romantic boulevards, Paris is sometimes considered the world's unfriendliest city, while the petite country of Luxembourg has unexpectedly been named one of the world's least-friendly places to visit. Across the Atlantic, notoriously "rude" New York City actually hides one of the friendliest neighborhoods in America. The prospect of warm smiles and welcoming waves from locals is always a bonus when choosing a vacation spot, and if you make your way to San Diego, you can expect to find friendly faces all around.
In a study compiled in the spring of 2025 by Yuzu, a social networking and dating site, San Diego, California, topped the rankings for the friendliest cities in America, beating other laid-back locales like Denver in Colorado and Honolulu in Hawaii. The study was carried out nationwide, with locals in each city responding to survey questions to determine a friendliness score through criteria such as the likelihood of strangers being helpful and the prevalence of positive encounters with strangers. Hugging the coastline of the Pacific Ocean, with towering palm trees and breezy beaches, it's not hard to see why San Diego is a haven of friendliness.
Tourists can hit the waves surfing at La Jolla Shores beach, where families bring their children to splash in the tide pools, or stroll around the quaint storefronts at Seaport Village backed by the jolly strains of live music. Mingle with locals at a pub downtown, or head to the San Diego Zoo to meet the city's furry residents. Road-trippers in Los Angeles can drive down to San Diego in less than two hours, while visitors from out of state can fly into San Diego International Airport.
Experience the friendliness of San Diego, California
Soak up San Diego's laid-back atmosphere with a day at Seaport Village. Clinging to the curves of San Diego Bay, this waterfront shopping hub has been a local haunt since the 1980s. On the weekends, the sea breeze carries the sound of musicians strumming guitars and playing saxophones as locals stroll the boardwalks. Tasty cuisine and waterfront views can be found at the Shorebird, where the staff members are "attentive, friendly, and [make] the whole experience even better", according to a review. Meanwhile, military fiends can stroll over to the USS Midway Museum. Meet some of the museum's veteran volunteers, who "care so much and are genuinely friendly," a previous visitor shared in a Google review.
Next, make your way to Balboa Park. You'll find both locals and tourists here wandering the tranquil Japanese gardens, snapping photos with the historic Spanish architecture, and people-watching while enjoying a meal from a corner café. Sun-seekers should spend the day at Windansea Beach for views of dramatic coastal cliffs and soft sand. Writing to their local guide blog, Millennial Musings shared that it's a "hidden beach gem" favored amongst San Diego locals. Surfers ply the waters while flocks of birds and herds of seals fight for space between the weather-beaten rocks.
As evening falls, head to the Gaslamp Quarter downtown to find dinner and perhaps indulge in a drink or two. Catch twinkly skyscraper views from a rooftop bar, or attend a comedy show for a few laughs. Find a cozy restaurant with street seating where you can watch the crowds pass by, and bask in the atmosphere of historic brick architecture aglow with the warmth of streetlamps and string lights. San Diego's relaxed vibe will make you want to stay as long as possible.